HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20 per cent to Rs 5,585 crore

MUMBAI: The country’s top private lender HDFC Bank posted a 20 per cent jump in its net profit for the October-December quarter over the corresponding quarter in the previous year, at Rs 5,585.9 crore. The bank said its net interest income for the quarter grew 21.9 per cent to Rs 12,576.8 crore, “driven by asset growth of 23.7 per cent and a core net interest margin of 4.3 per cent”.

The bank’s total income for the December quarter rose 26 per cent on year to Rs 30,811 crore, and net revenue rose 23.4 per cent on year to Rs 17,497.8 crore.

While its net non-performing assets (NPA) dropped marginally to 0.4 per cent, gross NPAs rose to 1.38 per cent at the end of December 2018, from 1.33 per cent at the end of September, and 1.29 per cent in December 2017.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were higher at Rs 2,211.5 core as against Rs 1,351.4 crore made in the corresponding quarter the previous year. A provision was made for agricultural loan segment, as it expected NPAs rising with farm loan waiver in some states. While some have been announced already, some more are in the pipeline and the bank expects the agri loan NPAs to increase due to the loan waivers.

“Provisions for the quarter include a charge of Rs 322.4 crore towards contingent provisions. Profit before tax was up 20.7 per cent to Rs 8,566.9 crore,” the bank said.

The loan and deposit growth was robust during the quarter. Domestic advances were up 24 per cent with both retail and wholesale loans growing equally. Overall deposits grew 22 per cent on year, while CASA deposits grew at 13 per cent and time deposits much higher at 29 per cent. “The bank’s continuing focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 122 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement,” the bank said.

