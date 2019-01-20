Home Business

India likely to surpass UK in largest economy rankings of 2019: Report

According to PwC, the global economy is expected to slow in 2019 as G7 countries return to long-run average growth rates.

Reuters file image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is likely to surpass the United Kingdom in the world’s largest economy rankings in 2019, according to a report by global consultancy firm PwC.

“India and France are likely to surpass the UK in the world’s largest economy rankings in 2019, knocking it from fifth to seventh place in the global table,” the report said.

According to World Bank data, India became the world’s sixth largest economy in 2017 surpassing France, and was likely to go past the UK, which stood at the fifth position.

PwC’s Global Economy Watch is a short publication that looks at the trends and issues affecting the global economy and details its latest projections for the world’s leading economies.

The report also projects real GDP growth of 1.6 per cent for the UK, 1.7 per cent for France and 7.6 per cent for India in 2019.

“India should return to a healthy growth rate of 7.6 per cent in 2019-20, if there are no major headwinds in the global economy such as enhanced trade tensions or supply side shocks in oil,” it added.

