PointNine Lintas, Lowe Lintas to merge

The merged entity will boasts several well-established clients, with Lowe Lintas currently one of India’s largest agencies with a portfolio spanning over 300 brands

Published: 20th January 2019 05:08 AM

By Express News Service

One of the largest communications groups in the world, MullenLowe Lintas has announced the merger of two of its units: PointNine Lintas and Lowe Lintas. According to experts, the move combines PointNine Lintas’ omnichannel capabilities with the creative strength of Lowe Lintas. The merged entity will boasts several well-established clients, with Lowe Lintas currently one of India’s largest agencies with a portfolio spanning over 300 brands including those like Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Titan, TVS Motors, Unilever (HUL) and Zee. 

Meanwhile, PointNine Lintas was set up in 2017 to kick-off a new model which would offer a wide range of marketing disciplines under a  single unified omni-channel agency offering.  
The agency has served clients including Liberty General Insurance, Naturell, Product Of The Year (POTY), SoundLogic, Marriot International (earlier known as Starwood International) and Zespri. 
Commenting on the development, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “With PointNine Lintas, we’ve grown a new, future-facing strain and now it’s time to graft it into Lowe Lintas, which is already India’s best. Having seen the PointNine offering and skills develop very closely, and being familiar with the position that Lowe already commands, I am super excited about this move and am confident that this is a big leap forward for us.

“Our promise for clients with this merger is that in the increasingly fragmented and fast-evolving communications landscape, we will now be able to seamlessly extract more power from our big ideas. Lowe Lintas’ new Hyper-bundled offering means that our clients no longer have to settle for the fractured solutions of the past.”
 

