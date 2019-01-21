Home Business

Bullzire 19: A mini market at Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi for budding tycoons

This is the fifth edition of Bullzire, touted as one of the country’s largest undergraduate stock market festivals.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Get ready to walk through the bulls and bears of the financial world as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) brings one of the largest stock market festivals — BULLZIRE’19 — on Monday and Tuesday. Conducted by D-Street, a stock market-oriented society under Delhi University, the two-day festival will help participants to realise how bidding, trading, stock-picking and other related things happen in real-time financial markets through a series of fun and interesting events.

Every year, the festival attracts budding investors, financial analysts and managers from various colleges across the country. According to the organisers, over 4,000 students are expected to participate from across the country.

In the previous editions, the event has witnessed wide participation from various colleges and institutions such as IIMs, IITs, Christ University, Faculty of Law and other DU colleges.

The events are being held in partnership with companies such as William O’Neil, The Money Roller and Zebronics, and the participants will get the opportunity to grab the prizes up to Rs 3,50,000.

Some of the events that will be held are ‘mock stock’, events having stock exchange and securities as their crux, speaker sessions by industry experts, along with workshops and seminars.

