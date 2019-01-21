Home Business

Centre may issue NCDs worth Rs 29,000 crore to repay Air India debt

The NCDs will be issued by Air India Assets Holding (AIAHL) which will ensure a fast loan transfer process along with lesser debt servicing costs.

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

NEW DELHI: The government may issue Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) worth Rs 29,000 crore to repay Air India’s outstanding working-capital loans that have been taken over by the government as part of reorganising the debt-laden carrier’s financial structure. 

Air India Assets Holding (AIAHL), which was formed to take away the airline’s outstanding working-capital loans, will issue the NCDs which will come with sovereign guarantees.

“Various lender banks have to approve the plan involving the debt transfer to a subsidary. The NCDs can be issued by AIAHL to raise money for the repayment of outstanding loans,” Economic Times quoted a senior government official on the condition of anonymity. 

Apart from a fast loan transfer process, the debt servicing costs, currently between 9% and 11%, by up to 300 basis points, could be reduced by the NCDs. “Another option also is that after government guarantee, AIAHL raises fresh loans from banks and repays the existing lenders,” said the official. 

According to officials, the process to take approvals from the various lending banks to transfer the debt is rather long as each of the lenders’ board would take their own time to approve the plan. This new method of capital restructuring also relaxes interest rates on the existing loans.

“According to norms, usually the loan transfer, which happens with board approvals from banks,doesn’t change the interest rate as that would lead to loan restructuring. But if AIAHL were to issue NCDs or take loans directly from banks, that would bring some relief to interest repayment costs as well,” another official said, on the condition of anonymity.

