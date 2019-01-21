Dettol Hand Sanitizer – 21st Century Pocket Shield

By Sponsored Post

According to the Oxford dictionary hygiene is defined as “conditions or practices conducive to maintaining health and preventing disease, especially through cleanliness.” Ask a mother about hygiene, and she’s going to say it is about cleanliness and tidiness, and a microbiologist will tell that it is about avoiding germs and illnesses.

Medically, hygiene refers to, “those actions and practices that reduce the spread or transmission of pathogenic microorganisms, and thus reduce the incidence of disease.”

A Brief History of Hygiene

Even though the word hygiene originated in the late 16th century, it has been practised (without actual realization) since 4000BC. Soon after the Industrial Revolution, the germ theory was discovered in the second half of the 19th century. Since then hygiene and sanitation have been the top contenders for fighting illnesses and diseases.

From the earliest soap-like products in the 2800BC to regular bathing in 1500BC in the ancient Egyptian civilization – hygiene has evolved drastically over time. By 400AD, people in Medieval Britain were adopting practices of keeping their teeth clean. Fast-forward 1400 years, in 1847, Ignaz Semmelweis instituted a strict hand washing policy among medical students after childbed fever started catching in women who gave birth.

History has been kind to us, and we are lucky to have survived centuries of invasion – not from each other but also from microbes, from organisms who have fed on us and what not!

Hand Hygiene and The Present-Day Narrative

In the 21st century, we are more equipped than ever to tackle illnesses and diseases. The extensive scientific research, understanding and an exponential rise in technology are leading medical sciences into a new era.

The role of hand-hygiene in protecting from millions of microbes is crucial from a health perspective. Today, hygiene is a norm in modern society because it is a proven fact that it helps prevent various diseases. However, there are still people and places that do not follow proper hand hygiene practices. It leads to frequent illnesses and can even be deadly.

Poor Hand Hygiene Harms Children

According to a study on The Lancet, about 1.8 million children under the age of 5 die from pneumonia and diarrheal diseases every year.

Better hand hygiene can protect 1 out of 3 children who get sick with diarrhea and 1 out of 5 from pneumonia

Hand hygiene awareness in schools leads to reduced absenteeism due to acute gastroenteritis; another cohort study shows hand hygiene decreases illness-related absenteeism in elementary school

Early hand hygiene awareness shows an improvement in child development in some cases

Maintaining Hand Hygiene

It is essential first to understand the immediate environment to reduce illnesses stemming due to poor hand hygiene. We live in a world that is surrounded by various disease-causing microorganisms. Limiting exposure to germs is necessary for stopping the spread of diseases.

Germ causing bacteria and virus can be found in most places including the keyboard, door knobs, and almost everything that is frequently used by many people. Not only this, smartphones – the apparent pocket accessory in today’s time is a goldmine for germs. Practising hand hygiene in such places is critical.

So, what can be done? Hand washing is essential hygiene practice that must be followed actively by everyone irrespective of the age, demography, or the kind of work they do. Even though, it is not always possible to wash hands – one can still maintain hand hygiene by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

