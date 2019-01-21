Home Business

Government likely to loosen purse strings during upcoming budget

However, experts note that this would not be the first time governments were tempted to make populist announcements.

Published: 21st January 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having received the green signal from the Prime Minister’s Office and NITI Aayog, the Union Finance Ministry is to likely to loosen its purse strings during the upcoming interim budget announcement, conventionally a vote-on-account, and insiders hint that the fiscal deficit might come in at 3.55 per cent of GDP. 

“The budget is likely to be a full financial vision statement. The PMO has approved some big-ticket announcements in specific sectors. While the finance minister is in the US, officials from Finance Ministry, PMO and NITI Aayog are working on the draft,” said a senior official. 

Sources add that this is why, after an initial lukewarm response from chambers and industry bodies, the ministries are now reaching out. For instance, industry body PHD Chamber on Sunday said it expects reforms in the agriculture sector and rationalisation of direct taxes. 

It also suggested that income up to Rs 3.5 lakh be made exempt from tax, instead of Rs 2.5 lakh now, and rationalising direct taxes by reducing corporate tax to 25 per cent for all corporate taxpayers. According to officials, this may lead to fiscal slippage of 3.55 per cent. 

“If you see the track record, the government has successfully maintained fiscal prudence. But, expenditure on sectors that require attention cannot be called populist. The initial calculations suggest 3.55 per cent fiscal deficit, which is not bad. So, there’s no point in making so much noise on slippage,” a senior NITI Aayog official said. 

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had already hinted last week about moving away from the convention of vote-on-account. “There is a convention for interim budgets, on what you can and cannot present. Ordinarily, there should be no reason to move away from that convention. But then, the larger interests of the economy always dictate what should be in the interim budget,” he said on Thursday. 

Jaitley has also hinted at measures for farmers and small traders, among others.

Sources also indicate that spending might be increased on the social security net and outlay might rise for the affordable housing scheme.

However, experts note that this would not be the first time governments were tempted to make populist announcements. The former UPA, and other governments, have also included many populist measures announced during the vote on account.

“This is nothing unexpected. Given the Lok Sabha election, it is difficult for the finance minister to resist temptation. If you remember 2014, UPA had also announced some populist announcements… including One Rank, One Pension, women safety measures, raising the agriculture credit target, moratorium on education loans, they were all populist measures,” noted a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
interim budget

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Suresh D
    Be prudent - do not be tempted. Analyze and do proper allocations. Be wise!
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp