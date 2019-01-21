Government likely to loosen purse strings during upcoming budget

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having received the green signal from the Prime Minister’s Office and NITI Aayog, the Union Finance Ministry is to likely to loosen its purse strings during the upcoming interim budget announcement, conventionally a vote-on-account, and insiders hint that the fiscal deficit might come in at 3.55 per cent of GDP.

“The budget is likely to be a full financial vision statement. The PMO has approved some big-ticket announcements in specific sectors. While the finance minister is in the US, officials from Finance Ministry, PMO and NITI Aayog are working on the draft,” said a senior official.

Sources add that this is why, after an initial lukewarm response from chambers and industry bodies, the ministries are now reaching out. For instance, industry body PHD Chamber on Sunday said it expects reforms in the agriculture sector and rationalisation of direct taxes.

It also suggested that income up to Rs 3.5 lakh be made exempt from tax, instead of Rs 2.5 lakh now, and rationalising direct taxes by reducing corporate tax to 25 per cent for all corporate taxpayers. According to officials, this may lead to fiscal slippage of 3.55 per cent.

“If you see the track record, the government has successfully maintained fiscal prudence. But, expenditure on sectors that require attention cannot be called populist. The initial calculations suggest 3.55 per cent fiscal deficit, which is not bad. So, there’s no point in making so much noise on slippage,” a senior NITI Aayog official said.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had already hinted last week about moving away from the convention of vote-on-account. “There is a convention for interim budgets, on what you can and cannot present. Ordinarily, there should be no reason to move away from that convention. But then, the larger interests of the economy always dictate what should be in the interim budget,” he said on Thursday.

Jaitley has also hinted at measures for farmers and small traders, among others.

Sources also indicate that spending might be increased on the social security net and outlay might rise for the affordable housing scheme.

However, experts note that this would not be the first time governments were tempted to make populist announcements. The former UPA, and other governments, have also included many populist measures announced during the vote on account.

“This is nothing unexpected. Given the Lok Sabha election, it is difficult for the finance minister to resist temptation. If you remember 2014, UPA had also announced some populist announcements… including One Rank, One Pension, women safety measures, raising the agriculture credit target, moratorium on education loans, they were all populist measures,” noted a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council.