Home Business

Sensex jumps 192 points to cross 36,700 on strong Q3 earnings

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals saw positive indices for itself due to high Q3 results.

Published: 21st January 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

BSE Sensex (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex continued its winning run for the fifth straight session Monday, rallying 192 points, and the NSE Nifty inched toward the 11,000 mark, riding on strong Q3 earnings by some bluechip companies, coupled with positive global cues.

Sensex went past the 36,700-mark to scale a high of 36,701.03 (intra-day) on the back of widespread gains. Finally, the 30-share index settled at 36,578.96, up 192.35 points, or 0.53 per cent. It touched a low of 36,351.77. The gauge had risen 533.05 points in the previous four sessions.

The Nifty touched the session high (intra-day) of 10,987.45; and finally closed the session with a rise of 54.90 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 10,961.85. "After opening in the green, market remained in the positive territory buoyed by positive global sentiments amid signs that the US and China were closing in on a trade truce," said Paras Bothra, President, Equity Research, Ashika Group.

Both benchmark indices were driven by strong gains in IT, teck, oil and gas, pharma and banking shares amid earnings optimism. Sentiment remained upbeat after Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and few others posted better-than-expected Q3 numbers last week, traders said.

Among Sensex components, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries zoomed 4.36 percent to its highest in two months in its second session of gains after reporting record quarterly earnings.

Shares of HDFC Bank jumped 0.72 per cent after the private sector lender reported 20 per cent rise in net profit in December 2018 quarter. Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management said, "It is clearly morphing into a market where strong earnings are being rewarded. Capital continues to seek growth at reasonable prices." As we move forward this year, the macro factors remain favourable, but stock performance is increasingly likely to be driven by earnings and fundamentals at the security level," he added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 1.94 per cent in opening trade after it sought intervention from market regulator SEBI, alleging unfair business practices against the company. This is the first uptick in the counter after two successive sessions of beating, wherein the stock lost as much as 13.80 per cent.

Others which supported the key indices were Kotak Bank (2.42 per cent), Bajaj Finance (1.89 per cent), Infosys (1.61 per cent), Asian Paint (1.33 per cent), TCS (0.28 per cent), HUL (0.26 per cent), Tata Steel (0.22 per cent) and Vedanta (0.13 per cent).

Laggards include Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, SBI, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank, ITC Ltd, Coal India, L&T, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti airtel and HDFC Ltd, falling up to 3.40 per cent. Mid-cap and small-cap indices ended lower by up to 0.70 per cent as investors were seen booking profits in recent gainers.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 124.91 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 97 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Most of other Asian bourses rose with Shanghai leading the gains, as investors hoped for more stimulus from China after disappointing growth, amid optimism about the US and China progressing with trade talks.

European shares were up in their early deals, tracking weekend gains at the Wall Street. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.56 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.26 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.39 per cent,Taiwan 0.54 per cent and Korea's KOSPI 0.02 per cent.

European shares were somewhat weak in their late morning deals. Frankfurt's DAX was down 0.54 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 shed 0.25 per cent. London's FTSE, however, was up 0.15 per cent. The rupee, meanwhile, weakened against the dollar to 71.22 as Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed to two-month high of USD 62.94 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp