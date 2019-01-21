Home Business

Vodafone-Idea seeks moratorium for spectrum dues

Vodafone-Idea has sought a two-year moratorium on its annual spectrum payment of about Rs 10,000 crore, citing debt and stress on the balance sheet.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone-Idea Cellular to merger within two years. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone-Idea has sought a two-year moratorium on its annual spectrum payment of about Rs 10,000 crore, citing debt and stress on the balance sheet. “The request (to the telecom department) is being examined and it has to be scrutinised and considered by other departments/ministries in the government before taking any decision,” a senior government official said. 

In the spectrum auctions, Vodafone had acquired spectrum worth Rs 79,343 crore: the highest in terms of value compared to bids made by other operators. Idea had purchased spectrum worth Rs 63,597 crore. Post the merger, the liability for spectrum payments for both erstwhile operators is now on Vodafone Idea. The amount due from the merged entity is estimated at around Rs 10,000 core this year. 

Vodafone spokespersons say that the industry wrote to the government in November and December 2018 seeking urgent measures to improve cash flow, reduce costs and regain financial strength. 

Telecom operators body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had approached the telecom department secretary Aruna Sundararajan in November to seek an additional two-year moratorium on payment of installments for spectrum won in auction and interest charges. A similar request was submitted by Assocham in December. 

Industry bodies had said that the sector has seen a 42 per cent drop in revenue from sale of telecom services on a quarterly basis between April-June 2016 and July-September 2018. They also said that the debt on the four mobile operators were around Rs 5 lakh crore, with 60 per cent of the liability from spectrum payment obligations. 

When contacted, a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said: “India’s telecom industry is currently suffering considerable financial stress and this has been extensively reported in the media. One specific request was for the government to defer some spectrum payment obligations. Vodafone Idea supports these industry requests”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vodafone Idea moratorium period

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp