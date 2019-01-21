Vodafone-Idea seeks moratorium for spectrum dues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone-Idea has sought a two-year moratorium on its annual spectrum payment of about Rs 10,000 crore, citing debt and stress on the balance sheet. “The request (to the telecom department) is being examined and it has to be scrutinised and considered by other departments/ministries in the government before taking any decision,” a senior government official said.

In the spectrum auctions, Vodafone had acquired spectrum worth Rs 79,343 crore: the highest in terms of value compared to bids made by other operators. Idea had purchased spectrum worth Rs 63,597 crore. Post the merger, the liability for spectrum payments for both erstwhile operators is now on Vodafone Idea. The amount due from the merged entity is estimated at around Rs 10,000 core this year.

Vodafone spokespersons say that the industry wrote to the government in November and December 2018 seeking urgent measures to improve cash flow, reduce costs and regain financial strength.

Telecom operators body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had approached the telecom department secretary Aruna Sundararajan in November to seek an additional two-year moratorium on payment of installments for spectrum won in auction and interest charges. A similar request was submitted by Assocham in December.

Industry bodies had said that the sector has seen a 42 per cent drop in revenue from sale of telecom services on a quarterly basis between April-June 2016 and July-September 2018. They also said that the debt on the four mobile operators were around Rs 5 lakh crore, with 60 per cent of the liability from spectrum payment obligations.

When contacted, a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said: “India’s telecom industry is currently suffering considerable financial stress and this has been extensively reported in the media. One specific request was for the government to defer some spectrum payment obligations. Vodafone Idea supports these industry requests”.