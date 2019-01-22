Bajaj sports new brand identity, eyes bigger market share

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having seen significant success in overseas markets over the last few quarters, homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto is set to increase focus on the domestic market. Bajaj chief Rajiv Bajaj on Monday noted that with a total of 2 million motorcycles sold across over 70 overseas markets in 2018, the company needs “to do more in the Indian market”.

“It is about time we made the same impact in the local market as well,” Rajiv said.Launching the company’s new brand identity, The World’s Favourite Indian, Rajiv shied away from giving a market share they are targeting, but maintained that he would like the current momentum to continue. “In the past nine months, we have increased our market share in the domestic motorcycle market from 14 per cent to 20-21 per cent. The 7 per cent gain in such a short span of time is something nobody would have believed,” he said.

Upcoming launches under its own brand and partner brands, a new brand strategy as well as its shift towards less polluting source of transportation are likely to push sales for Bajaj in India as well as in foreign markets. However, the company is in no mood to open a new plant or expand the current one, in order to meet the demand.

Even as Bajaj Auto maintained a good growth in December, other players such as Hero MotoCorp and TVS have seen a fall in sales in recent months. Industry analysts said the slowdown, caused by rising insurance costs and NBFC liquidity crisis, will continue to hurt market sentiments in the near future. The upcoming safety and emission norms are likely to bring down overall demand, they said. Rajiv, however, feels that these are just seasonal bumps.

“It is too big a market to fail. We have to do what we have to do, which is to focus...,” he said. Domestic sales for Bajaj have already been at 1,931,226 units (+30.75%) and 1,303,664 exported motorcycles (+25.84%) in the first nine months of FY2019.

The company this year will introduce new models from Husqvarna, owned by KTM. Bajaj owns nearly 49 per cent of KTM, although both the brands have independent identities. Rajiv expects that Husqvarna will be more famous than KTM, even as the latter sold over 2,50,000 units last year. It will also have bikes from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, likely in the 300-750 CC segment.

Bikes to get dearer

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj on Monday said that post the implementation of new safety and emission norms, bikes with 150-CC engine capacity and more will be dearer by around I10,000 and they will have to pass some of it to consumers. On reducing the Goods and Services Tax rate on bikes, he said the Central government should take note of this increased cost and adjust it when the new norms kick in. At present, GST on bikes is on the highest slab of 28 per cent. Some quarters of the industry demand that it should be brought down to 18 per cent.