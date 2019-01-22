Home Business

FCI’s share has declined to mere 12 per cent in procurement from Punjab, Amarinder to take up the issue

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The share of Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declined from 30.69 per cent to a mere 12 per cent in the last twenty years in procurement, as it had been pulling back at the last minute from procuring even the quota decided at the start of the season. Expressing concern over the FCI’s gradual withdrawal from procurement of food grains in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has decided to raise the issue with the Centre and seek increase in the central agency’s procurement share.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the procurement arrangements for the forthcoming Rabi Season. Amarinder said he would  ask the Union Food Minister to increase the share of FCI in state procurement and highlighted that in the last ten years, FCI had been pulling back at the last minute from procuring even the quota decided at the start of the season.

FCI, being the primary Central agency mandated to ensure foodstocks for the nation, should remain actively involved in the food procurement process, Amarinder said, adding that the gradual decline in  FCI’s share adversely impacts the financial position of the whole procurement process, thereby burdening the state of Punjab. The last-minute refusal by FCI to not procure its earlier decided share always puts additional burden on the state’s finances, he added.

Amarinder also gave in-principle approval to withdraw four state procurement agencies – MARKFED, PUNSUP, PSWC and Punjab State Agro Industries (PAIC) -from procurement related operations in a phased manner, beginning with PAIC. The move is aimed at enabling these state procurement agencies to solely focus on their original mandate of promoting agro based products and cooperative movements.

Further, with a view to seeking early redressal of long pending food procurement issues with the centre Amarinder said he would be writing to the Union Finance Minister and the Union Food Minister, seeking a joint meeting.

TAGS
Food Corporation of India Shares FCI Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister

