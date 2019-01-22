Home Business

Interim budget: Housing ministry seeks increase in fund allocation

The real estate sector, however, is not hoping for a major boost from the interim budget.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa Sen & Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR/NEW DELHI: With the government set to announce the interim budget next week ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls this summer, the housing ministry has sought an almost Rs 10,000 crore increase in total budgetary allocation for the next fiscal year to fund affordable housing and smart city schemes.

While the demand for a general increase in allocation is already under consideration, sources add that the government is also mulling budgeting larger outlays for the Prime Minister’s Housing for All (PM Awas Yojna) scheme by 50 per cent.

“The sector has asked for a hike in the budget to Rs 50,000 crore. The ministry has also sought to increase budgetary outlay for the Prime Minister’s Housing for All (affordable housing) scheme by 50 per cent,” an official from the finance ministry told this publication. “The allocation is likely to go up to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 10,000 crore in 2018-19. Also, some incentives for rural housing could be announced,” the official added.

The real estate sector, however, is not hoping for a major boost from the interim budget. “In such budgets, the incumbent government usually tries to make a strong electoral pitch by offering tax sops or promises of welfare schemes. But this year, we must temper our optimism with realism and not expect major boosts for the real estate sector in the Budget,” pointed out Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.
Despite muted expectations, finding a place in the sector’s wish list is the hope that the government will incentivise rental housing and increase the limit of interest deductions, paid on home loans, from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Meanwhile, the National Real Estate Development Council has suggested that income arising from the renting of residential properties be taxed at a flat rate of 10 per cent. It has also suggested that stamp duty be brought under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax.

“Pragmatic steps should be implemented which can further increase the investment and purchasing power of the masses, give a further boost to affordable housing and result in the desired massive growth and development of infrastructure,” Parveen Jain, CMD, Tulip Infratech, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
interim budget housing ministry PM Awas Yojna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp