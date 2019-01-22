How to Prepare for CAT 2019 Online?

By Online MI

The CAT exam is currently the hottest item amongst all the competitive exams. With more and more students dreaming of a management career for themselves, the exam sees tough competition and students go all tooth and nail in preparing for the same.

CAT 2018 recorded over 2.40 lakh registrations, with 10,000 retakers for the exam. There was also a marginal increase observed in the ratio of female candidates writing this exam.

CAT is a computer-based test conducted by the IIMs to secure admission in the MBA programmes of the 20 IIMs spread across the country along with other reputed management institutes. The eligibility criteria to appear for CAT exams is a Graduate degree with at least 50% aggregate from a recognized university. For CAT 2019, the registration process will begin in the first week of August 2019 and will remain open for over 45 days. The exam is conducted by any of the IIMs of the country every year on a rotational basis.

To prepare for CAT 2019, it is mandatory to be familiar with the CAT exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme and the resources/tools one can employ to obtain a good score in the exam.

However, preparing for CAT 2019 online is vastly different from preparing it the traditional way. However, in this omnipresent digital age, students want to get rid of their huge pile of bulky books and look for study material online. Why go to busy markets scourging for books when you have them at one click of your mouse; and that too for free!

There are also a variety of online coaching you offering excellent study material and faculty for preparation. Some popular coachings for CAT are T.I.M.E., Career Launcher, Byju’s and CareerAnna among others.

Why should you opt for online coaching to prepare for CAT 2019?

With the growth of technology in the past few years, the boom for online education has also been massive of lately. The survey on CAT preparation methodology indicates 26% aspirants resorting to online coaching, though a major share still prefers the traditional method of learning.

Why should you prepare for CAT 2019 online?

You can avail the benefit of flexibility in classes and schedule the class as per your convenience, unlike traditional coaching classes wherein you have to commute all the way to your class and report at a fixed time, come what may. It is cost-effective, compared to attending an offline coaching. The latter will make you incur higher expenditure including travelling costs, lodging/boarding etc. One can avail the updated study material online, can read it at leisure and download it like a hard copy as well. Offline material consumes time in altering study material, while online material can be updated instantly. Offline classes cannot be revisited again, unlike online classes, wherein you can view and review your recorded classes any number of times that you like. This is one great USP of online coaching.

How to Choose Online Coaching to prepare for CAT 2019

Take a demo class first to understand the pedagogy and if the coaching centres are delivering good lectures and duly answering all your queries, besides providing high quality study material in adequate proportions. Do check if the coaching provides full-length Mock Tests timely. If yes, check if the tests are as per the CAT 2019 exam pattern. Apart from the aforementioned factors, you should also gather other related information like batch size, availability of doubt clarification classes, course modules, feedback from aspirants, supportive faculty etc.

CAT 2019 resides among the most prestigious exams of the country that helps you pave your way towards your dream B-school. However, like they say, ‘no pain, no gain,’ similarly for the CAT exam, one needs to be focussed and committed towards their goal, besides properly utilising their time and available resources. Let us not forget to judiciously invest our time and money into the right coaching amid the growing trend for online education.