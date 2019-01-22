Home Business

ICCI thanks PM Modi for Tamil Nadu defence industrial corridor 

The Coimbatore chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) believes that the initiative of the Centre will also boost indigenous production of defence equipment.

Published: 22nd January 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sitharaman

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor, a major project that is likely to promote indigenous production of defence equipment. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for setting up the defence industrial corridor envisaging a total investment of Rs 3,100 crore in Tamil Nadu.

"The Prime Minister's vision will pave the way for Tamil Nadu's development and facilitate further investment in the defence corridor and create enormous scope for scaling up production of defence equipment through MSMEs," Chamber president V Lakshminarayanasamy said.

The initiative of the Centre will also boost indigenous production of defence equipment and ensure connectivity among various defence industrial units, he said in a statement here.

The chamber also thanked the government for sanctioning the country's first Defence Innovation Hub to CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association) here and appealed for sourcing of components from Coimbatore MSMEs, since they have huge spare capacity.

He also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for the support in bringing this project to the state and requested to form defence clusters in nodal cities for attracting investments in the corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICCI Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp