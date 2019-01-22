Mumbai’s suburban railway network is set to undergo a transformation

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

Mumbai’s suburban rail network is often referred to as the real lifeline of India’s financial capital. Over 8 million commuters use the sprawling 500-km long network daily, across 119 stations, 258 rakes and 2,951 services.

The suburban section remained neglected until 1999, with overcrowding peaking, but the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) was formed that year by carving out parts of the Western Railway (WR) and the Central Railway (CR). 1999 also saw the creation of the Mumbai Urban Transportation Project (MUTP), conceived with the help of the World Bank to implement comprehensive solutions to upgrade the city’s transport systems. MRVC was entrusted with implementation of the railways section of the MUTP.

The first phase began in 2002 and took eight years to complete. Primarily focused on increasing the number of coaches in EMU rakes from 9 to 12 and increasing platform length, the delay in completion worsened problems till the second phase, which concentrated more on the rail network, began in 2011.

This phase had several goals, including reducing the number of passengers on each rake, expanding the network, segregating suburban and main-line train operations, etc. Work also focused on increasing train speed and procuring new trains, reducing electricity consumption and trespass control. Much of this, except network expansion, has been completed already.

Recently, however, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal noted that the government has approved Rs 75,000 crore for upgradation of Mumbai’s suburban network.

Goyal was referring primarily to MUTP Phase 3. This phase, while approved in 2011 at an estimated cost of Rs 52,000 crore, has seen cost escalation with project size currently estimated at Rs 65,000 crore.

The third phase aims at expanding the suburban rail network in the northern and eastern parts of the city, including the area where the new international airport is coming up. One section, connecting Uran to the suburban railway network, was inaugurated by Goyal last month. The phase also comprises elevated corridors for fast trains along the CSMT-Panvel and Churchgate-Virar routes, a new suburban corridor between Virar and Panvel, introduction of 15-coach trains on CR and WR’s suburban lines, procurement of over 200 AC trains, turning railway stations more commuter friendly, and the implementation of a Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system that will augment carrying capacity and enhance passenger safety.

After 23 lives were lost in a stampede at Elphinstone Road (now Prabhadevi) station in 2017, the army had to be summoned to expedite construction of foot over-bridges (FOB). Last week, Goyal pointed out that most of the over half a dozen FOBs he inaugurated at the event had been built by railway engineers in as short a span as the army’s engineers. Achievements like these have increased confidence among railway staff and the third phase of MUTP is expected to be complete by 2022, Goyal said.

Though Mumbaikars might be sceptical of a quick, delay-free implementation, Goyal’s assertion that the metamorphosis of the city’s lifeline is not too far away has caught their imagination.