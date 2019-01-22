Home Business

NCLAT to hear HSBC contempt plea against Anil Ambani on February 25

Ambani's Reliance Infratel has to make a payment of Rs 230 crore to its minority shareholders including HSBC Daisy Investments.

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday deferred the hearing on a contempt petition against Anil Ambani filed by minority shareholders of one of his firms till February 25.

A two-member bench headed by Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said that it would hear on February 25 the contempt plea filed by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) and other minority shareholders over an alleged default in payment against Reliance Infratel and its promoters.

When the matter was mentioned before the NCLAT bench on Tuesday, the appellate tribunal asked it to list on some other day due to the paucity of time. HSBC Daisy moved the appellate tribunal over alleged default of payment of Rs 230 crore by Reliance Infratel.

As per the consent terms of the agreement between Reliance Infratel, HSBC Daisy and others, recorded by the NCLAT in its order dated June 26, 2018, the Anil Ambani-owned firm was to pay the amount in the next six months. "Appellants (Reliance Infratel) agree and undertake that they shall jointly and/or severally pay a sum of Rs 230 crore to the respondents in the proportion as set out in Annexure A hereto within a period of 180 days," said the consent term recorded by NCLAT on June 26, 2018.

The six-month period has come to an end following which HSBC Daisy and other nine minority shareholders holding 4.26 percent stake in Reliance Infratel filed the contempt plea.

Earlier, on January 2, NCLAT had disposed of the contempt plea filed by HSBC Daisy on technical ground. However, the tribunal had given it liberty withdraw its contempt plea to approach again with its contempt plea against the officials of Reliance Infratel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal Anil Ambani HSBC Daisy Investments Reliance Infratel RCom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp