No relief to Volkswagen, has to pay Rs 100 crore fine for cheat device

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to give any relief to German auto giant Volkswagen against the order passed by National Green Tribunal and imposed Rs 100 crore fine for the use of cheat device in diesel cars to flout emission norms in their vehicles.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said the green tribunal may consider whether the scope of the emission-related case could be expanded to other carmakers also.

Appearing for the auto giant, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the company has been singled out for violation of norms which are non-existent and said the company had already complied with country’s existing norms on emission and deposited the Rs 100 crore fine imposed by the NGT to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The bench refused to interfere with the NGT order imposing fine on the automaker but restrained the green panel from taking any punitive action against the directors of the company as it has complied with the order and deposited the fine.

It said that all rights and contentions of the parties would remain open and Volkswagen could raise its objections to the findings of the committee before the NGT.

A ‘cheat’ or ‘defeat device’ is software in diesel engines to manipulate emission tests by changing cars’ performance.

No punitive action

