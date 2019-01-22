SFIO likely to initiate probe in Amrapali case

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

Taking note of homebuyers’ plea for a thorough investigation in the Amrapali case, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is likely to initiate a probe into the Amrapali group after reports of criminal lapses in corporate governance norms by the errant developer.

“There are already complaints received from many home buyers and we are closely monitoring the court proceedings. The matter will be soon referred to the SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office). We are awaiting certain formalities,” a senior official from MCA told this paper.

According to the official, the ministry is awaiting the final report on the group which is likely to be submitted by the forensic auditors in the Supreme Court by January 24. The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers, who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali Group.

Last week, more skeletons tumbled out of the closet, as the team of forensic auditors probing the group revealed to the Supreme Court that the developer had started 23 shell companies in the name of its office boys, peons and drivers, and these firms were turned into fronts to divert money deposited by homebuyers.

Financial statements and account books of the 23 firms show that a sum of over Rs 2,761 crore had been diverted to other projects, group companies, directors and their relatives and senior employees, auditors say. It also revealed that many posh flats were booked for as low as Rs 1, Rs 5 and Rs 11 per square feet in the names of over 500 people.

The court has also asked the Income Tax department to produce its orders related to the searches made at the premises of the company and its directors in 2013-14.According to the sources in the IT department, when they raided Amrapali offices, they recovered Rs 200 crore in bogus bills and vouchers and Rs 1 crore of unaccounted cash from chairman and managing director Anil Kumar Sharma and Rs 1 crore from director Shiv Priya.

The IT department is likely to submit its report during the next Supreme Court hearing on January 24. The auditors also say that an investment of Rs 85 crore in Amrapali Zodiac made in 2010 by multinational firm JP Morgan Estate Fund was in violation of the law.

The bench has directed the counsel for JP Morgan to explain the transaction within a week.The court has also warned of an investigation by SFIO if JP Morgan provides no satisfactory reply.Amrapali is not the only company under the scanner in the real estate segment. During 2017-18, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered inquiries into 87 companies, inspection of books and papers in 17 companies and investigation into 7 cases involving 149 entities, including 5 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs).