Weak global cues and profit-booking break 5-day positive streak for Sensex

While the Sensex dropped 134.32 points to 36,444.64, Nifty finished at 39.10 points lower at 10,922.75.

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

BSE (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The domestic equity market took a breather on Tuesday after a five-day rising spree as investors booked profits in metal, financials and auto counters, amid weak cues from international markets after IMF lowered its global growth projections for 2019 and 2020.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 134.32 points to end at 36,444.64, while the broader NSE Nifty finished 39.10 points lower at 10,922.75. Participants were seen taking money off the table after the recent rally, even as the wider sentiment remained positive, underpinned by better-than-expected Q3 earnings by several blue-chips.

The BSE Sensex, after resuming higher at 36,649.92, advanced to 36,650.47 on buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) as well as retail participants.

However, the market quickly slipped into the negative zone as investors chose to lock in gains in recent outperformers, dragging down the key benchmark to a low of 36,282.93 before ending at 36,444.64 down 134.32 points, or 0.37 percent.

The gauge had rallied over 725 points in the previous five sessions. Likewise, the 50-stock NSE barometer Nifty finished 39.10 points, or 0.36 percent, down at 10,922.75 after hitting the day's high of 10,949.80 and a low of 10,864.15.

Brokers said investors turned cautious and preferred to log profits in recent gainers, dragging down key indices. "The market tracked other Asian markets following IMF's weak forecasts of global growth prospects," said Paras Bothra, President, Equity Research, Ashika Group. "While India's economic forecasts were retained, concerns were raised over the difficulties in containing the fiscal deficit. Continued weakness in the rupee favoured IT and Pharma stocks while majority of other sectors were under pressure," he added.

The IMF lowered its global growth projections for 2019 and 2020 to 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively, citing a slowdown in several advanced economies around the world more rapidly than previously anticipated.

Meanwhile, India is projected to grow at 7.5 percent in 2019 and 7.7 percent in 2020, an impressive over one percentage point ahead of China's estimated growth of 6.2 percent in these two years, the IMF said Monday, attributing the pick up to the lower oil prices and a slower pace of monetary tightening.

The International Monetary Fund in its January World Economy Outlook update on Monday said India would remain the fastest growing major economies of the world.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling activity on domestic bourses here. They sold shares worth a net Rs 299.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 520.80 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

