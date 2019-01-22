Home Business

Yamaha Motor India launches two new bikes

Yamaha also plans to invest an additional Rs 100 crore in marketing and brand promotion.

Yamaha unveils new FZ series. (Photo: Twitter / Yamaha Motor India)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two-wheeler major Yamaha on Monday launched new bikes in its FZ range — FZ-FI and FZS-FI — with an expectation of 3 lakh sales this year.

While FZ-FI is priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the cost of FZS-FI is Rs 97,000. Both the bikes come with Blue Core technology with a 149-CC engine, four-stroke two-valve single cylinder and dual anti lock braking system.

The Japanese company also announced the launch of FZ 25 and Fazer 25 (with dual anti-lock braking system) in India. While FZ 25 is priced at Rs 1,33,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), Fazer 25 is pegged at Rs 1,43,000.

Yamaha also plans to invest an additional Rs 100 crore in marketing and brand promotion. The company sold a total of 4,20,754 units of motorcycles and 3,75,440 scooters in 2018. It sold 3,36,000 units in sports bike segment in 2018, compared to 2,73,000 units in 2017. The company expects its domestic sales to touch 9 lakh in 2019.

“Following the outstanding response from YZF-R15 Version 3.0 launched last year, Yamaha is confident of further creating a niche in the 150-CC class segment with the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI. The new launch from Yamaha will strengthen the company’s presence in the deluxe class in India,” said Motofumi Shitara, chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies.

The company also said that it plans to introduce electric scooters in the country soon. “The technology is there, but what we need to build is the infrastructure, especially charging stations. Discussions are on and we are studying the market now,” said Ravinder Singh, senior VP, Yamaha Motor India.

