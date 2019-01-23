Home Business

Biometrics usage, data localisation worry banks: Former RBI deputy governor R Gandhi

The usage of biometrics and data localisation is worrying our banks and financial institutions, said former RBI deputy governor R Gandhi. 

HYDERABAD: The usage of biometrics and data localisation is worrying our banks and financial institutions, said former RBI deputy governor R Gandhi. 

There’s great uncertainty, confusion and reluctance among banks and financial institutions to use biometrics following the Supreme Court order on Aadhaar, while those who outsourced data processing were worried about the proposed ban on cross-border transfer of sensitive data including passwords and financial data, he said. 

“Several fintech companies have to redraft their business models because of this. Their cost of operations have tremendously increased consequently, affecting their profitability and also threatening their continued existence,” Gandhi said.

