Celebs with Strange Sleeping Habits

Sleep is one human experience we all share, and for some, it proves to be a real challenge. If you have periods of insomnia or struggle to get comfortable then fear not, you are not alone. Here at Bed SOS, we have put together a collection of celebs who find sleep somewhat tricky and the methods they use to cope when they cannot catch the elusive sleep train. 

Eminem 

How do you like your room at night? Rap star Eminem likes his room to be plunged into total darkness in order to catch some shut-eye. This has included having complete blackout coverings put on windows and LED lights for televisions or clocks covered or turned off. It is not just the darkness he likes; it is a specific sound that goes with the dark, the sound of white noise. Whether piped in via the tele or speakers he isn’t bothered just as long as the white noise is constant and uninterrupted so he can get a solid sleep before his next gig. 

Mariah Carey 

One of the most significant singers, and known to be rather particular on tour making her aides run errands, set up specific conditions and even sort her candy by colour, she is also something of a hibernation queen. This pop princess really likes her sleep and prefers to get around 15 hours a night in order to rest those powerful vocal cords. In order to create the perfect room for this mammoth nap, it is also reported that she fills the room full of humidifiers to moisturise, and we assume it means she also likes the white noise they generate. Apparently, her room is a bit like steam bath but if it works for her, then who are we to argue.

Winston Churchill 

One of the most iconic Prime Minister of Great Britain, Sir Winston Churchill was something of a night owl and claimed his best work was done at night when everyone else was pillow surfing. However, in order to achieve this, he developed a routine whereby he took a two-hour nap every day from 5 pm to 7 pm. In order to nod off quickly, he would have a whisky and coke before retiring. This nap stood him in good stead to get back to work. It is not really known when else he slept, although we believe he would head to bed in the very early hours, grab a bit of rest and be back to cabinet the next morning, although rumours are he was often late in the mornings. 

Arianna Huffington 

Huff Po founder and executive director has revealed that in order to create the perfect bedtime routine she has banned all electronics from the bedroom, which to be fair is very sensible advice and often seen on good sleep hygiene routines. She tops this with trying to achieve the recommended eight hours and claims that this has helped her after she collapsed from overwork just two years after the magazine was launched. It seems she has learned about her body and how to care for it, and now enjoys a good level of rest.

