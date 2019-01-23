Home Business

Direct cash support to farmers costs government exchequer Rs 1.2 lakh crore a year

The government may have to spend a staggering Rs 1.2 lakh crore every year, if it chooses to proceed with direct cash support for farmers.

farmers, loan waiver

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government may have to spend a staggering Rs 1.2 lakh crore every year, if it chooses to proceed with direct cash support for farmers. But such a move may not alleviate rural distress instantly and hence should be kept outside the purview of income support scheme, according to SBI’s research and economic department. 

ALSO READ | Eye on LS polls? Centre mulling cash handouts to farmers instead of subsidies

As per Agriculture Census 2016, there are approximately 14.60 crore farmers based on operational holdings, but not all avail interest subsidy and crop insurance. According to RBI, there are 6.92 crore operative Kisan Credit Card accounts and considering duplication, it’s safe to assume that almost 45 per cent may have received interest subvention. Likewise, as per Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, over 5.13 crore farmers are insured in both rabi and kharif season in FY17 and excluding duplication, at least 35 per cent would have received crop insurance. 

Going by the above data, if a farmer avails one or all the three modes of subsidy/support from the government, then he/she will receive minimum Rs 5,335 to a maximum of Rs 10,162 per annum as cash support. 

Assuming cash support in the range of Rs 10,000-12,000 per annum per farmer, the annual cost of such a scheme is pegged at Rs 1.2 lakh crore every year. In the previous budget, the government estimated agriculture subsidy at Rs 98,100 crore including crop insurance worth Rs 13,000 crore, interest subsidy of Rs 15,000 crore and fertiliser subsidy of Rs 70,100 crore. 

TAGS
Farmers direct cash support Government exchequer

