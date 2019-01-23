How the Cut-Off Marks for JEE Main are Calculated?

By Online MI

JEE Main Cut-Off is the crucial element in deciding the fate of the engineering aspirant who wants to attain the seat in top-notch engineering colleges of India. Essentially, the JEE Main cut-off is the minimum marks required by the candidate to appear for the JEE Advanced or to grab the seat in the best engineering colleges of India.

As a JEE Main candidate, you must be aware that admissions in the participating Institutes are done on the basis of All India Rank secured by the candidate in the JEE Main examination. To qualify for the admission in top engineering colleges of India, you need to score minimum 75% marks in 12th boards or you should be in the top 20 percentile. Here you can check the steps to calculate the cut-off for JEE Main.

The cut-off marks for JEE Main 2019

The JEE Main rank is prepared with the composite score of JEE Main and the marks obtained in class 12th in the ratio of 60:40. The composite scores are then placed in the merit list and on the basis of which JEE Main rank is allotted. Let’s look at the process of calculating the cut-off for JEE Main 2019.

1. The composite score of JEE Main is the total score you get in the JEE Main exam. The normalized score of class 12th is the score which can be calculated by using the formula:

Number of candidates in the board with aggregate marks is divided by the total number of candidates in the group and then multiplied by 100.

2. Then arrange all the scores of JEE Main applicants in the Merit list and take out their percentile.



4. Take out the average score from step 2 and step 3 in order to get the cut-off for JEE Main.



Subjects which are considered for calculating the Percentile score

The subjects which we have taken into consideration for calculating the percentile score of JEE Main candidates are:

Physics

Mathematics

Language

Any one (Biology, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Technical Vocational Subject)

Any other subject

Important Factors Affecting the JEE Main Cut Off

JEE Main cut off/rank are calculated after considering various factors. These factors are:

The number of applications received every year by the exam conducting authority.

The cut-off trends of the previous years in JEE Main exams.

The number of questions asked and the difficulty level of the questions in the JEE Main examination.

The overall performance of the candidates in the JEE Main exam.



We have mentioned below the previous year cutoff for JEE Main. Candidates are suggested to check the cut-ff of the previous year carefully in order to get the rough idea about the JEE Main cut-off 2018.



After the declaration of the result for JEE Main, the exam conducting authority will release All India Rank (AIR) and category rank on the same date through the official website of JEE Main. The All India Rank is prepared by the respective counselling authorities for admissions in the top engineering colleges such as NITs, IIITs and other government and private institutions.

On the basis of marks scored in the JEE Main exam, a merit list will then be prepared for admission in engineering & architecture courses. For each category, the merit list will be drawn separately.

About JEE Main Exam

NTA (National Testing Agency) is the new exam conducting body and will be going to conduct JEE Main Exam twice in a year. The JEE Main exam will be online based and will include multiple type objective questions.

The January Session JEE Main is scheduled from 6th-20th January 2019 and for April Session, from 6th- 20th April 2019. Moreover, you can download your JEE Main Admit Card for January session from 17th December 2018. And check the results for JEE Main on 31st January 2019 and 30th April 2019 respectively.



We hope this JEE Main cut-off information will help you in targeting your goal for the JEE Main 2019. We wish you the very best for your JEE Main 2019 exam. For more information or any kind of query, you can write your comment in the comment section below.