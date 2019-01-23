Markets struggle to predict banking sector distress: RBI

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

We know that the stock market is not the economy, but ideally, movement in debt and equity prices should reflect risks and underlying stress in any given stock. But when it comes to banking scrips, the markets appear to be an unreliable boyfriend. This premise is confirmed by none other than the RBI, which found that markets have weak predictive power with respect to banking distress and emit poor signals of imminent stress.

As per an RBI graphical analysis, there was a negative correlation between the stressed assets ratio and market-adjusted stock returns. To delve deeper, RBI analysed accounting and balance sheet data of 39 publicly-listed scheduled commercial banks from quarterly supervisory returns, along with quarterly stock returns, market capitalisation. Excess returns over the S&P Sensex were analysed for a period between Q1, 2010 to Q4, 2017.

“If financial markets are indeed forward looking and strongly efficient, coefficients of lagged values of market variables should be statistically significant. It needs to be noted, however, that in view of the lagged release of supervisory data (by around two months) vis-a-vis real time release of stock data, even a statistically significant contemporaneous relationship between the two may suggest market efficiency, albeit weakly, in predicting banking distress,” RBI noted in its latest Financial Stability Report.

It added that as expected, the Sensex-adjusted excess return is negatively signed for contemporaneous as well as lagged relationships, although it loses statistical significance over the long run. “The price-to-book value ratio shows a statistically significant negative relationship with stressed assets contemporaneously. The R-squared and Akaike Information Criterion (AIC) of models combining supervisory information (e.g. RoA, CRAR and total assets) and market information improve over their levels as compared to models with only supervisory data, albeit marginally,” it explained.

RBI, thus concluded that Indian markets have weak predictive power with respect to banking distress, as in the long-run, these coefficients lose correct signs and/or statistical significance, suggesting that the prices incorporate robust stress-related information only in the short-run.

Banking regulators consider market discipline as a key pillar of their regulatory toolkit, simply because market discipline is the channel through which depositors and investors penalise a bank for excessive risk-taking, withdrawing funds or by charging a higher interest rate on supply of funds. Stock market investors, unlike secured depositors, demand a risk premium, and incorporate information to price a bank and expectations on its future performance. In such a situation, market prices and returns should reflect the level of individual bank risk, but for now, that appears to be a tall task.

RBI analysis shows weak predictive capacity