Home Business

Rupee clocks gain after three days, settles 11 paise higher vs US dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee had skidded by 16 paise -- its third straight session of loss -- to close at 71.44 against the US dollar.

Published: 23rd January 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee, coins, money

For representational purposes (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee Wednesday snapped its three-day losing streak and settled higher by 11 paise at 71.33 against the US dollar on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, the rupee upmove was supported by weaker greenback against its major rivals, although intense selling in domestic equities impacted traders sentiment, capping gains in the domestic currency value.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) Wednesday, the rupee opened on a firm note at 71.19. It gained further to hit a high of 71.15 following dollar selling by exporters, before finally closing at 71.33, up 11 paise over its last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had skidded by 16 paise -- its third straight session of loss -- to close at 71.44 against the US dollar.

Forex traders attributed the US dollar slide to renewed concerns over ongoing US-China trade tiff which experts believe dragging the global economy towards a major financial meltdown.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 61.97 per barrel, up by 0.81 per cent.

Indian equity benchmark Sensex Wednesday sank over 336 points to end at 36,108.47 in choppy trade, tracking tepid sentiment globally.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 78.53 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were sellers to the tune of Rs 84.15 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.2039 and for rupee/euro at 80.9394. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.2067 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.94.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee US dollars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp