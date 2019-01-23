Home Business

Sensex melts 336 points, Nifty below 10,900 on weak global cues

Traders said market remained range-bound for the better part of the session as investors kept their exposure at a low ebb due to weak global cues.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex sank over 336 points to end at 36,108.47 in choppy trade Wednesday following tepid sentiment in other Asian bourses on mounting signs of slowing global growth and concerns over the lingering China-US trade dispute.

Traders said market remained range-bound for the better part of the session as investors kept their exposure at a low ebb due to weak global cues.

Towards the fag-end, the selling pressure gathered momentum after European markets opened in the negative zone.

The 30-share Sensex opened on a firm note at 36,494.12 and advanced to touch a high of 36,521.47, largely on drop in global crude prices and a stronger rupee.

However, it succumbed to a late-session sell-off and finally ended at 36,108.75, down by 336.17 points, or 0.92 per cent. The gauge had lost 134.32 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty too tumbled 91.25 points, or 0.84 per cent, to close at 10,831.50 after moving between 10,811.95 and 10,944.75.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 78.53 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 84.15 crore, provisional data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp