Home Business

Strong core metrics driving high profit growth

The bank’s core fee income and prudent operational expenditure bumped up profitability. 

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Key drivers behind HDFC Bank’s consistent 20 per cent plus profit growth include high loan growth, wide net interest margins and low bad loan levels | Bloomberg

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There’s a joke doing the rounds that India invented zero, but perhaps, it’s HDFC Bank that invented 20! For, the country’s second largest private lender has been consistently turning in profit growth of around 20 per cent year after year. 

The bank’s financial performance is characterised by sustained traction in its core operating performance, while net interest margin continues in the upper band of 4.3 per cent. One of the drivers for sustained financial metrics includes loan growth, which grew at a mighty 24 per cent for the quarter ended December, 2018 as against the corresponding period last year. The bank’s core fee income and prudent operational expenditure bumped up profitability. 

According to brokerage Edelweiss Securities, loan growth sustained momentum across corporate and retail segments, along with superior net interest margin of 4.3 per cent, led to the over 25 per cent core operating growth (ex-treasury). “Armed with strong capital, and distribution, the bank is well placed to benefit from slackened competition. We believe, HDFC Bank will gain from market churn and rising pricing power, which improves visibility on 20 per cent plus earnings growth,” Edelweiss noted. 

It, however, added that the  bank’s overall earnings during third quarter of FY19 were affected by higher provisions. The bank also chose to make contingency provisions, leading to higher credit costs, while the performance of its agri loan portfolio ahead of general elections need to be watched out for. 

HDFC’s gross bad loans inched up marginally by 1.38 per cent during the quarter, with slippages higher at 2.1 per cent, largely impacted by the agri segment (or rather the effects of farm loan waivers). Historically, HDFC hasn’t been writing off bad loans in agriculture, however given the retail nature of loans and repeat instances there would be new policy coming up which will introduce some write-offs, Edelweiss noted. 

Jefferies India meanwhile believes the bank’s asset quality is stable, though agri-sector bad loans could increase. The provisions were made in anticipation of such bad loans in Q1 FY20. Typically, the first quarter is considered bad, with the interest applied in April/May and as drawdown-rollovers/renewals don’t happen. “... the loan waivers announced or anticipated around elections makes collections even harder now. However, the management believes private banks have, in general, better loan yields than SOE banks —highest differential owing to subsidies received and product mix,” it said. 

Meanwhile, time deposits continue to surge and as a conscious strategy, the bank is offering competitive rates on 1-2 year deposits to maintain growth momentum. Two segments where the bank expects softer than trend growth are two wheelers and four wheelers, largely because underlying sales are falling. 
Fee growth was driven by strong payments business and cash management. While on the payments segment, there were lower losses on the acquiring side with debit and credit card contributing 7 and 25 per cent respectively, the latter posted strong improvement post demonetisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp