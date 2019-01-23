Strong core metrics driving high profit growth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There’s a joke doing the rounds that India invented zero, but perhaps, it’s HDFC Bank that invented 20! For, the country’s second largest private lender has been consistently turning in profit growth of around 20 per cent year after year.

The bank’s financial performance is characterised by sustained traction in its core operating performance, while net interest margin continues in the upper band of 4.3 per cent. One of the drivers for sustained financial metrics includes loan growth, which grew at a mighty 24 per cent for the quarter ended December, 2018 as against the corresponding period last year. The bank’s core fee income and prudent operational expenditure bumped up profitability.

According to brokerage Edelweiss Securities, loan growth sustained momentum across corporate and retail segments, along with superior net interest margin of 4.3 per cent, led to the over 25 per cent core operating growth (ex-treasury). “Armed with strong capital, and distribution, the bank is well placed to benefit from slackened competition. We believe, HDFC Bank will gain from market churn and rising pricing power, which improves visibility on 20 per cent plus earnings growth,” Edelweiss noted.

It, however, added that the bank’s overall earnings during third quarter of FY19 were affected by higher provisions. The bank also chose to make contingency provisions, leading to higher credit costs, while the performance of its agri loan portfolio ahead of general elections need to be watched out for.

HDFC’s gross bad loans inched up marginally by 1.38 per cent during the quarter, with slippages higher at 2.1 per cent, largely impacted by the agri segment (or rather the effects of farm loan waivers). Historically, HDFC hasn’t been writing off bad loans in agriculture, however given the retail nature of loans and repeat instances there would be new policy coming up which will introduce some write-offs, Edelweiss noted.

Jefferies India meanwhile believes the bank’s asset quality is stable, though agri-sector bad loans could increase. The provisions were made in anticipation of such bad loans in Q1 FY20. Typically, the first quarter is considered bad, with the interest applied in April/May and as drawdown-rollovers/renewals don’t happen. “... the loan waivers announced or anticipated around elections makes collections even harder now. However, the management believes private banks have, in general, better loan yields than SOE banks —highest differential owing to subsidies received and product mix,” it said.

Meanwhile, time deposits continue to surge and as a conscious strategy, the bank is offering competitive rates on 1-2 year deposits to maintain growth momentum. Two segments where the bank expects softer than trend growth are two wheelers and four wheelers, largely because underlying sales are falling.

Fee growth was driven by strong payments business and cash management. While on the payments segment, there were lower losses on the acquiring side with debit and credit card contributing 7 and 25 per cent respectively, the latter posted strong improvement post demonetisation.