The good, bad and ugly of co-operative banks

With big banks gaining all the attention, co-operative institutions have been consigned to an unglamorous state. This despite playing a significant role in credit delivery to the unbanked population and contributing to financial inclusion.

Like traditional banks, while some are faring well enough, other co-operative banks are caught in the trap of rising bad loans, falling profitability and stressed asset quality. Here, we bring to you the good, the bad and the ugly of our co-operative institutions.

Currently, there are 1,551 urban co-operative banks (UCBs) and 96,612 rural co-operative banks, with the latter accounting for 65.8 per cent of the total asset size of all co-operatives taken together. UCBs deliver institutional credit at affordable costs in urban and semi-urban areas, while rural co-operatives offer financial services in villages and small towns. However, their growth isn’t commensurate with the overall growth of the banking sector and they accounted for a mere 11 per cent of the total assets of scheduled commercial banks as on FY17, down from 19 per cent in FY05. Though RBI initiated consolidation among UCBs to strengthen them, weaknesses persist in the rural co-operative segment reflecting operational and governance-related impediments.

The financial performance of long-term rural co-operatives has also been less than satisfactory, deteriorating further in FY17 with both state-co-operative agriculture and rural development banks and primary co-operative agriculture and rural development banks reporting net losses. With NPAs of state co-operative banks increasing significantly in FY17, the financial health of long-term rural co-operatives remains fragile. Given their importance in capital formation in agriculture, it’s essential to undertake measures to expand their deposit base, capital and product range to improve their financial performance.

The Good

UCBs: The balance sheet of UCBs moderated after the demonetisation-induced expansion of deposits in the preceding year. Although NPA ratios improved marginally, their overall profitability moderated while capital positions remained broadly unchanged. On the other hand, performance is varied among rural co-operatives in terms of asset quality and profitability. While scheduled commercial banks improved NPA ratios and profitability, both parameters deteriorated in the case of District Central Co-operative Banks.

The Bad

State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks: Their consolidated balance sheet expanded in FY17 after experiencing contraction in the previous year. Deposits and capital remained broadly unchanged, while reserves declined due to deterioration in overall financial health. On the assets side, all components experienced growth with significant increase in investments, loans and advances on a low base. However, they reported net losses in FY17, as against net profits in the previous year owing to a sharp rise in expenditure and a marginal fall in income. Expenditure shot up due to higher interest expenses, provisions and contingencies. Asset quality deteriorated, after improving consistently since FY13, with the doubling of doubtful assets comprising the largest bucket under NPAs. Further, the ageing of NPAs suggests the malaise may be deep-rooted.

The Ugly

Primary Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks: They represent the lowest tier of the long-term co-operative credit structure and their consolidated balance sheet expanded in FY17 with assets accelerating across all major heads, and most notably in investments, loans and advances. But profitability took a hit with primary co-operative banks registering losses in FY17 as expenditure outpaced income growth. Interest income continued to contract, partly offset by increase in other income. Expenditure rose due to higher interest expenses and provisions, while operating profit, which was marginally positive in FY16, turned negative. In fact, they registered higher losses and the proportion of profit-making primary co-operative banks declined in FY17.