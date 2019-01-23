Urban Co-operative Banks eying small finance banks status may need new business model

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

With new players like payments banks, (SFB) and NBFCs entering the banking system, Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) are increasingly coming under pressure. To ensure they remain competitive, the RBI announced a scheme for voluntary transition into small finance banks in September, 2018. This is in line with the recommendations of the high-powered committee led by former RBI deputy governor R Gandhi and would enable UCBs to roll out products currently permissible for commercial banks, helping them get a pan-India presence.

UCBs with a minimum net worth of Rs 50 crore and a CRAR of 9 per cent and above are eligible for the voluntary transition. Upon commencement of business, the converted entity must have a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore and the promoters should hold at least 26 per cent of the paid-up equity capital. Currently, among the 54 Scheduled UCBs, 45 have a net worth of Rs 100 crore or more. Besides, 50 scheduled and 1,450 non-scheduled UCBs, have a CRAR of more than 9 per cent. However, upon transitioning, UCBs have to maintain a CRAR of 15 per cent on a continuous basis, which industry experts say is steep. Additionally, they are required to comply with all small finance banking guidelines including earmarking 75 per cent of adjusted net bank credit for priority sector lending and ensuring that 50 per cent of the loan portfolio comprise loans up to Rs 25 lakh.

As on March, 2018, priority sector lending by all UCBs was 46.6 per cent of gross advances. Given that categories qualifying for priority sector lending for UCBs have been expanded with effect from May 10, 2018, experts believe achieving the target of 75 per cent is doable. However, Scheduled UCBs intending to make the transition may have to modify their current business models to meet the criterion of extending 50 per cent of total advances as small loans. As on March, 2015, approximately 67 per cent of loans by SUCBs were more than Rs 50 lakh. In contrast, the lending structure of NSUCBs is focused on small value loans and they may not face a challenge in this regard.

Strictly speaking, both SFBs and UCBs comply with the same CRR and SLR norms as SCBs. However, while UCBs are subjected to Basel I norms, SFBs and UCBs transiting into SFBs need to be Basel III compliant, maintaining a liquidity coverage ratio and a net stable funding ratio in line with SCBs.

Meanwhile, following consolidation, the number of UCBs declined from 1,926 in March, 2004 to 1,551 in March, 2018. But their asset size increased manifold, underscoring the policy focus on strengthening their financial position. UCBs are classified into tier I and II categories based on the depositor base and consolidation has resulted in an increase in tier II UCBs, having a larger deposit base. Worryingly, since FY14, there has been a slowdown in growth with asset concentration among UCBs increasing.

Net profits moderated in FY18

UCBs consolidated net profits moderated in FY18 on account of a slowdown in interest income and a decline in non-interest income from a high base. Although loans and advances expanded during the year, subdued growth in interest income may be reflective of the easing of interest rates during the period. Total expenditure remained muted due to a reduction in interest expenditure leading to an increase in net interest income. Although NPA ratios improved marginally, their overall profitability moderated while capital positions remained broadly unchanged

Voluntary transition scheme

UCBs with a minimum net worth of H50 crore and a CRAR of 9 per cent and above are eligible for the voluntary transition into small finance banks

New entity must have a minimum net worth of H100 crore and the promoters should hold at least 26 per cent of the paid-up equity capital

Currently, among the 54 Scheduled UCBs, 45 have a net worth of Rs 100 crore or more

As of now, 50 scheduled and 1,450 non-scheduled UCBs, have a CRAR of more than 9 per cent