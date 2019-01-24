Air India plans new venture, to offer holiday packages 

By Express News Service

In a bid to enhance its share in the fast-growing leisure travel segment, state-run airline Air India is planning to enter the holiday packages business. The debt-ridden national carrier has already floated global tenders inviting bids from prospective service providers for this purpose.

Besides international carriers, most domestic airlines, including the budget carriers, also offer tailor-made holiday packages to their customers in an effort to rake in additional non-ticket revenue from a rapidly growing segment.

“Air India invites technical and commercial proposals only from reputed and experienced IATA-accredited /non-IATA travel companies, for the technology platform, content, management and marketing of web-based booking of holiday packages,” said the tender document floated by the carrier.

One-stop shop

As per the tender document, Air India will offer a one-stop shop for holiday packages, which would cover flights, hotels, transport and sightseeing options for its customers. The selected bidder will be required to provide the technology, content and oversee the operation of Air India’s holiday packages, including developing, hosting and managing the website of its new business vertical.

The contract will be valid for three years from the commencement of the launch of the Air India holiday product and the service provider will have to commence services within 5-7 weeks of the awarding of the contract.

“It is a very good move. The airlines world over offer such services which fetch them good revenue other than the ticket sales. Besides promoting destinations, it also promotes flights,” Subhash Goel, chairman of the Delhi-based travel firm Stick Travels said.

According to airline, the applicant/bidder who quotes the highest assured revenue for the three-year term would be offered contract. The bidder will have to have its own arrangements/agreements for competitively priced hotel inventory and related ground services including return airport transfers/ local transfers, meals, sight-seeing and travel insurance.

