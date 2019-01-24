Home Business

Appellate authority for GST cases 

Currently, a major chunk of disputed orders under the GST framework fall under two categories — advance ruling and anti-profiteering — with over 700 cases filed. 

Published: 24th January 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the setting up of a centralised Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, which will decide on cases where divergent orders have been passed by different state authorities. 
Currently, a major chunk of disputed orders under the GST framework fall under two categories — advance ruling and anti-profiteering — with over 700 cases filed. 
For advance rulings, the government had set up an Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) in each state, which are empowered to give clarity on questions businesses might have on applicability of GST, tax rates, etc. 

However, divergent orders from different AARs have been creating confusion. 
“There were many cases that came to our notice where two states have given two different rulings in a similar case. This needs further resolution as it was creating confusion among the traders. The industry had been demanding a centralised appellate authority that could reconcile the contradictory verdicts of different AARs,” a senior official told this paper.

As an example, the official noted that with respect to supply for turnkey engineering, procurement and construction of solar power plants, where both goods and services are supplied, the Maharashtra AAR has ruled that it is a works contract and should attract 18 per cent tax, while the Karnataka AAR has ruled that GST on installation be charged at a concessional rate of 5 per cent. 
Many such contradictory orders have been made already, the official pointed out. 

It was against this backdrop that the GST Council decided to establish the centralised AAAR in December. The centralised authority, as an appellate body, will only take up cases wherein the AAR of two states have passed divergent orders. The setting up of a centralised AAAR would require amendments to the GST Act.
The Economic Survey of 2018 had already pointed out that indirect tax cases involving over `2 lakh crore were pending in different courts and appellate forums as of March 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp