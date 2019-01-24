Appellate authority for GST cases 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the setting up of a centralised Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, which will decide on cases where divergent orders have been passed by different state authorities.

Currently, a major chunk of disputed orders under the GST framework fall under two categories — advance ruling and anti-profiteering — with over 700 cases filed.

For advance rulings, the government had set up an Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) in each state, which are empowered to give clarity on questions businesses might have on applicability of GST, tax rates, etc.

However, divergent orders from different AARs have been creating confusion.

“There were many cases that came to our notice where two states have given two different rulings in a similar case. This needs further resolution as it was creating confusion among the traders. The industry had been demanding a centralised appellate authority that could reconcile the contradictory verdicts of different AARs,” a senior official told this paper.

As an example, the official noted that with respect to supply for turnkey engineering, procurement and construction of solar power plants, where both goods and services are supplied, the Maharashtra AAR has ruled that it is a works contract and should attract 18 per cent tax, while the Karnataka AAR has ruled that GST on installation be charged at a concessional rate of 5 per cent.

Many such contradictory orders have been made already, the official pointed out.

It was against this backdrop that the GST Council decided to establish the centralised AAAR in December. The centralised authority, as an appellate body, will only take up cases wherein the AAR of two states have passed divergent orders. The setting up of a centralised AAAR would require amendments to the GST Act.

The Economic Survey of 2018 had already pointed out that indirect tax cases involving over `2 lakh crore were pending in different courts and appellate forums as of March 2017.