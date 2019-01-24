Home Business

Aviation veteran Ronojoy Dutta appointed as Indigo CEO

Former SEBI chairman M Damodaran has been appointed as the chairman for the airline's Board of Directors.

Published: 24th January 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational Purposes. | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s leading carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the appointment of aviation veteran Ronojoy Dutta as the CEO of Interglobe Aviation, the parent firm that operates the airline.

Dutta, who joined IndiGo in December last year, was the front runner for the post, which fell vacant post the resignation of Aditya Ghosh in July 2018.

IndiGo also announced the appointment of former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman M Damodaran as chairman of the board and non-executive independent director.

Both appointments are with effect from January 24.

Dutta would be taking charge as CEO from the company’s co-founder and interim CEO, Rahul Bhatia, who said that the next phase of the company’s growth would come from international expansion.  

“We are very pleased that Rono is joining the IndiGo team. His enormous and varied experience and understanding of the complexities of the airline industry will be invaluable as IndiGo embarks on its next phase of growth,” Bhatia said.

Dutta is joining the airline a day after IndiGo reported a 75 per cent decline in Q3FY19 profit to Rs 188 crore due to high fuel costs and a failure to increase prices in line with expenses. On taking charge of the top post at IndiGo, Dutta said, “IndiGo is blessed to be operating in one of the highest growth economies of the world, and this opens up future opportunities for rapid growth.”

Dutta, who has extensive experience in the aviation industry, was President of United Airlines, where he worked for nearly twenty years, holding leadership positions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta M Damodaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp