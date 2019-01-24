Aviation veteran Ronojoy Dutta appointed as Indigo CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s leading carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the appointment of aviation veteran Ronojoy Dutta as the CEO of Interglobe Aviation, the parent firm that operates the airline.

Dutta, who joined IndiGo in December last year, was the front runner for the post, which fell vacant post the resignation of Aditya Ghosh in July 2018.

IndiGo also announced the appointment of former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman M Damodaran as chairman of the board and non-executive independent director.

Both appointments are with effect from January 24.

Dutta would be taking charge as CEO from the company’s co-founder and interim CEO, Rahul Bhatia, who said that the next phase of the company’s growth would come from international expansion.

“We are very pleased that Rono is joining the IndiGo team. His enormous and varied experience and understanding of the complexities of the airline industry will be invaluable as IndiGo embarks on its next phase of growth,” Bhatia said.

Dutta is joining the airline a day after IndiGo reported a 75 per cent decline in Q3FY19 profit to Rs 188 crore due to high fuel costs and a failure to increase prices in line with expenses. On taking charge of the top post at IndiGo, Dutta said, “IndiGo is blessed to be operating in one of the highest growth economies of the world, and this opens up future opportunities for rapid growth.”

Dutta, who has extensive experience in the aviation industry, was President of United Airlines, where he worked for nearly twenty years, holding leadership positions.