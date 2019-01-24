Can LIC’s new bank help stem market share erosion? 

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) finally owns a bank. The national insurer has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank and is ready to lock horns with private sector insurers whose businesses have steadily grown with strong backing from banking sector parents or partners. But, will this acquisition prove enough for India’s largest insurer to preserve its eroding steadily eroding market share?

To be sure, the acquisition is expected to bring considerable synergies despite the lender’s stressed balance sheet. LIC will be able to use the bank’s over 1,800 branches as touch points to sell insurance policies. LIC will now also have a strategic investment in the large bancassurance channel, which will in turn increase its productivity and bring down the firm’s distribution costs.

However, there are other issues it has to worry about. LIC has been losing market share to private sector insurers steadily. Data shows that first-year premiums, a common measure of new business sales, its share has fallen to 42.8 per cent in 2017-18 from 44.3 per cent the previous year, while private insurers grew to 57.18 per cent from 55.69 per cent.

These numbers indicate that a steady stream of customers preferred private sector insurers over LIC during this period. As for total premium income-based market share, LIC commanded 69 per cent of the market in 2017-18, down from 72 per cent the previous year.

The firm has also seen a steep fall in the number of policies written. LIC’s share of policies (both group and individual) fell to 74 per cent as of the end of March, 2018, from as high as 84 per cent five years ago. During 2017-18, while private sector players achieved a cumulative growth of 8.47 per cent in the number of new policies issued compared to the previous year, LIC recorded an increase of just 5.99 per cent.

However, while the numbers might paint a bleak picture, LIC has other strengths. For success in India’s insurance sgement, the most important currency is trust, and the public sector insurer enjoys an advantage here even 18 years after de-regulation which threw open the sector to private sector competition. Although private insurers are catching up in the individual segment, the LIC is still the single dominant insurer in the overall market.

But the sector giant has to up its game over the next few years if it hopes to first retain, and eventually regain market share lost to the private sector by expanding its online portfolios and sales by modernising its offerings, widening its base, and providing affordable services to its customers.