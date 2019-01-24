Home Business

Former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband indicted in ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case

It is alleged that Videocon promoter invested crores of Rupees in Nupower, a company managed by Kochhar and her husband, months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI.

Former ICICI Bank Chief Chanda Kochhar. (File | PTI)

The CBI has named former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar as accused in the 2012 Videocon loan fraud case. Videocon managing director Venugopal Dhoot has also been named as an accused in the FIR.

It is alleged that Videocon promoter Dhoot invested crores of rupees in Nupower, a company managed by Chanda Kochhar and her husband, months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank.

The CBI raided four properties, including Videocon, Supreme Energy and NuPower in Mumbai and Aurangabad on Thursday.

After the loan fraud case came to light, Kochhar, who was heading the bank since 2009, resigned from the post of CEO in October after seeking early retirement. She was later replaced by Sandeep Bakshi.

