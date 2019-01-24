Home Business

Government set to be a big spender next year if it is to keep interim budget promises

By Abheek Barua & Tanvi Garg
Express News Service

That form the impending budget takes will depend on the finance minister’s interpretation of constitutional propriety that should determine the contours of a pre-election budget. Precedents are mixed and based on statements from the government, it is unlikely that it would stop at being a simple presentation of the current financial year’s accounts. While the numerical projections of expenditures, revenues and so forth are liable to change when a more ‘formal’ budget is announced post-election, the January budget should give a fair indication of the roadmap that the government would follow should it return to power. It will also be an important political statement, a strong plank that would hold the campaign platform together.

For a party that has been under siege by a high percentage of agrarian population in the recent state elections, making an overture to the farm sector would be natural. In determining the specifics of targeting the farm sector, the FM is likely to keep two things in mind. First, the MSP-procurement apparatus has been somewhat inadequate in providing succour despite the declaration of high MSPs for a large number of crops (pulses), simply because the mechanisms to enable government buying have been either limited or non-existent. Second, competitive loan-waiving for farmers leaves the banking system in a mess and would boomerang on a government as higher capital needs of banks. The alternative appears to be transfer of money to farmers’ accounts in lieu of indirect subsidies. 

The cost of this would prima facie be large, but how much it dents the budget would depend on the extent to which extant expenses are subsumed in this. Current estimates floating around point to at least `600-700 billion of additional expenditure to the exchequer. Ditto for another grand scheme — the universal health care programme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ — that was rolled out in the current year, but will expand in the next. While overall expenditure will be high, how much is paid out from the Central budget depends on the amounts states chip in as they roll their own health schemes into the national programme.

Long story short, the government will be a ‘big spender’ next year, if it is likely to deliver on its promises in the interim budget. The effort to marry this with a commitment to fiscal discipline would mean that revenue projections will raise many an eyebrow. That said, the government’s leeway on the tax front is severely constrained by the fact that the bulk indirect taxes is in the GST Council’s domain and the new Direct Tax Code will alter the structure of direct taxes. However, windfall receipts like a transfer of RBI’s surplus down the year could come to the rescue.

The recent loan waivers by the states marks a clear reversal in their fiscal consolidation effort. The Centre might see a small slip in its fiscal target this year. In this context, some issues need to be mulled over. Does the effort to willy-nilly get to an announced deficit number boost creative fiscal accounting without any ‘serious’ consolidation? Are we better off, given the imperatives of growth and meeting the needs of the disaffected sectors, making a case for greater fiscal flexibility?
(The writers are economists at HDFC Bank)

interim budget

