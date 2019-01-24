Home Business

IIM-A report highlights widespread challenges confronting BSNL 

The report has made strong observations on the state of affairs of public sector firms in general and listed specific challenges facing BSNL, ranging from organisational to policy issues. 

Published: 24th January 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL-Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

“Let it die a natural death”. This is what a professor from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad had to say on state-run telecom major BSNL after working on a report examining challenges facing the firm. The report has made strong observations on the state of affairs of public sector firms in general and listed specific challenges facing BSNL, ranging from organisational to policy issues. 
“Our analysis suggests that the government and Department of Telecommunications need a more refined policy on the sector structure and mergers. BSNL, in particular, needs to be restructured dramatically to take care of underserved strategic areas or provide continuity of telecom infrastructure as a backstop option,” the report observed. 

BSNL also received faced flak for its lethargic approach in utilising available 4G spectrum. While BSNL was given spectrum in the 2500 MHz band (a 4G band), the ecosystem was not well developed at that point in time and BSNL wanted to return it. 

“It is not clear why BSNL did not opt to use its 2100 MHz spectrum for 4G. The ecosystem for this band is well developed and is currently being used by various private operator,” the report noted, adding that while BSNL could claim delays in 4G spectrum allocation by DoT, effectively, it had shown little initiative in using its existing spectrum for 4G. “This indicates a lack of proactive approach to competition,” it said. 
The report noted that non-allocation of 4G spectrum would would result in further loss of market share, revenue and loss of morale among employees, while allocation would mean additional capex resulting in risk of continuing with business. “On balance, we recommend 4G spectrum be allocated for five years and should be conditional on circles preparing a business plan, including identification of only core and relevant human resources for continued operation.”

On technological front, the report said that BSNL has been a laggard in keeping pace with the rapid evolution of technology, consumer need for data, changing demographics patterns and role of content in driving business. While BSNL’s organisational structure has been found to make it inefficient, the policy environment is also a problem with the firm paying eight per cent from revenues from all activities for its UAS licence. This makes BSNL bids for projects higher and turns them incompetitive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL IIM - Ahmedabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp