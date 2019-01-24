IIM-A report highlights widespread challenges confronting BSNL 

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

“Let it die a natural death”. This is what a professor from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad had to say on state-run telecom major BSNL after working on a report examining challenges facing the firm. The report has made strong observations on the state of affairs of public sector firms in general and listed specific challenges facing BSNL, ranging from organisational to policy issues.

“Our analysis suggests that the government and Department of Telecommunications need a more refined policy on the sector structure and mergers. BSNL, in particular, needs to be restructured dramatically to take care of underserved strategic areas or provide continuity of telecom infrastructure as a backstop option,” the report observed.

BSNL also received faced flak for its lethargic approach in utilising available 4G spectrum. While BSNL was given spectrum in the 2500 MHz band (a 4G band), the ecosystem was not well developed at that point in time and BSNL wanted to return it.

“It is not clear why BSNL did not opt to use its 2100 MHz spectrum for 4G. The ecosystem for this band is well developed and is currently being used by various private operator,” the report noted, adding that while BSNL could claim delays in 4G spectrum allocation by DoT, effectively, it had shown little initiative in using its existing spectrum for 4G. “This indicates a lack of proactive approach to competition,” it said.

The report noted that non-allocation of 4G spectrum would would result in further loss of market share, revenue and loss of morale among employees, while allocation would mean additional capex resulting in risk of continuing with business. “On balance, we recommend 4G spectrum be allocated for five years and should be conditional on circles preparing a business plan, including identification of only core and relevant human resources for continued operation.”

On technological front, the report said that BSNL has been a laggard in keeping pace with the rapid evolution of technology, consumer need for data, changing demographics patterns and role of content in driving business. While BSNL’s organisational structure has been found to make it inefficient, the policy environment is also a problem with the firm paying eight per cent from revenues from all activities for its UAS licence. This makes BSNL bids for projects higher and turns them incompetitive.