In second quarterly loss, IndiGo Q3 net falls 75 per cent

The EBITDAR margin came in at 21.2 per cent, down from 32.4 per cent YoY.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational Purposes. | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hit by high fuel prices and depreciation in value of rupee, net profit of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low-cost carrier IndiGo, fell by 75 per cent to Rs 191 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal. It had posted Rs 762 crore profit a year ago.

The airline said its total expenses increased by 50.6 per cent, while fuel expenses went up by 69 per cent.
Its revenues rose 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,916.2 crore from Rs 6,178 crore last year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rentals (EBITDAR) fell 16 per cent to Rs 1,681.4 crore against Rs 2,001 crore last year. The EBITDAR margin came in at 21.2 per cent, down from 32.4 per cent YoY.

“We have posted a profit of Rs 191 crore in a continued difficult environment and have grown our fleet by one aircraft a week for a 33 per cent capacity increase for the quarter,” said Rahul Bhatia, co-founder and interim CEO.

Facing high ATF prices and rupee fall, the airline had posted its first ever loss (Rs 652 crore) in the second quarter. However, ATF prices have come down significantly in last three months, helping the airline improve its Revenue Per Available Seat kilometer (RASK). 

“We find that the markets we serve are responding very positively to this new capacity. That is evidenced by the fact that after continued weakness in October, which pulled down our overall quarterly performance, our RASK numbers have improved in November and December,” Bhatia said. The airline said it expects 34 per cent YoY rise in capacity by Q4FY19. 

TAGS
Indigo earnings report

