India seeks market access for fruits and plants from Vietnam

Apart from grapes, pomegranates, pearl millets and anthurium, India has also sought a fair chance of success for pharmaceutical companies and easy registration approvals for meat processing units.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

A vendor arranges fruits at his stall.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Pushkar V)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has sought market access for grapes, pomegranates, pearl millets and anthurium, a kind of decorative flower, from Vietnam to boost exports.

India has also sought a level-playing field for its pharmaceutical companies, easy registration approvals for meat processing units and agreement on cooperation between certification agencies in the automobile sector, the Department of Commerce said in a tweet.

These issues were discussed during the fourth Joint Trade Sub Commission between India and Vietnam at Hanoi Wednesday. "Both sides have agreed to enhance the trade in agriculture, marine products, pharma, engineering, textiles and services," the department added.

India is the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables in the world after China. Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US and Malaysia are the top five export destinations for Indian agricultural exports, accounting for about 80 per cent of India's exports.

Importing norms for fresh fruits and vegetables are gradually becoming stringent with importers demanding less use of agrochemicals and pesticides in the produce. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority is taking several steps including increasing awareness among producers about these issues.

Bilateral trade between India and Vietnam increased to USD 12.83 billion in 2017-18 from USD 10.10 billion in 2016-17.

TAGS
India Vietnam ties Vietnam fruits and flowers Department of Commerce

