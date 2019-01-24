Indian Oil to invest up to Rs 16,641 crore in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

Public sector oil marketing firm Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) on Wednesday announced that it would be investing around Rs 16,641 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu, with the firm signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government stipulating an investment roadmap for Rs 7,941 crore of investment over the next 5 years.

According to the company’s executive director and State Head (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry) R Sitharthan, the commitment is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for 9,200 people and indirect employment for around 10,600.

The investment will be made into projects focused on expanding IOCL’s retail outlet network, upgrading its infrastructure and laying of gas distribution pipelines.

According to the announcement, the company will invest around Rs 5,100 crore in expanding its petrol bunk network; Rs 1,824 crore in upgrading its storage infrastructure and fuel handling facilities in the state; Rs 214 crore in augmenting liquified petroleum gas (LPG) infrastructure and Rs 803 crore in the modernisation and capacity enhancement of its Ennore Lube Complex near Chennai.

In a seperate MoU, the company has also committed to invest in two mega gas distribution projects which will entail a total investment of Rs 8,700 crore. Building a distribution network spanning Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Trichy will involve an outlay of Rs 4,500 crore and the City Gas Distribution project in the Salem and Coimbatore regions will see an outlay of Rs 4,200 crore.