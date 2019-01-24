ITC profit up 3.84 per cent, lower EBITDA margins pull down share prices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Tobacco to hotel conglomerate ITC on Wednesday reported a tepid 3.84 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 3,209.07 crore for the December quarter of FY19, against a net profit of Rs 3,090.20 crore it saw the same quarter last year. While almost all the segments have had better topline growth including cigarettes, the margins were lower in the cigarette business.

Gross revenue for the Kolkata-based firm was up 15.09 per cent YoY to Rs 11,340.15 crore, driven mainly by FMCG-others, agri business and paperboards, and paper and packaging segments, ITC said.

Earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 11.23 per cent YoY to Rs 4,326 crore, while margin contracted by 1.43 per cent. Lower than estimated EBIDTA margins pulled down the share price of ITC, closing 4.16 per cent lower at Rs 277.70 a share on BSE. The stock, which has a major weightage in Sensex as well as Nifty, dragged down the indices by nearly one per cent.

Segment wise, revenue from cigarette business increased 9 per cent YoY to Rs 5,073 crore, but quarter-wise, it remained flat. “Despite an extremely challenging operating environment, the business consolidated its leadership position in the industry and continued to improve its standing in key competitive markets across the country,” ITC said.

Cigarette EBIT margin was down by 0.50 per cent, while non-cigarette biz was up by robust 17 per cent. Hotel and agri business posted 11.72 per cent and 25.72 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 451.86 crore and Rs 1,924.61 crore, respectively.

