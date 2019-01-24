Home Business

ITC profit up 3.84 per cent, lower EBITDA margins pull down share prices

Cigarette EBIT margin was down by 0.50 per cent, while non-cigarette biz was up by robust 17 per cent.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Tobacco to hotel conglomerate ITC on Wednesday reported a tepid 3.84 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 3,209.07 crore for the December quarter of FY19, against a net profit of Rs 3,090.20 crore it saw the same quarter last year. While almost all the segments have had better topline growth including cigarettes, the margins were lower in the cigarette business.

Gross revenue for the Kolkata-based firm was up 15.09 per cent YoY to Rs 11,340.15 crore, driven mainly by FMCG-others, agri business and paperboards, and paper and packaging segments, ITC said.
Earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 11.23 per cent YoY to Rs 4,326 crore, while margin contracted by 1.43 per cent. Lower than estimated EBIDTA margins pulled down the share price of ITC, closing 4.16 per cent lower at Rs 277.70 a share on BSE. The stock, which has a major weightage in Sensex as well as Nifty, dragged down the indices by nearly one per cent.

Segment wise, revenue from cigarette business increased 9 per cent YoY to Rs 5,073 crore, but quarter-wise, it remained flat. “Despite an extremely challenging operating environment, the business consolidated its leadership position in the industry and continued to improve its standing in key competitive markets across the country,” ITC said.

Cigarette EBIT margin was down by 0.50 per cent, while non-cigarette biz was up by robust 17 per cent. Hotel and agri business posted 11.72 per cent and 25.72 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 451.86 crore and Rs 1,924.61 crore, respectively. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp