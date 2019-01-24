Recovery of Indian telecom sector possible by 2020: Sunil Mittal

By Bloomberg

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said India’s ailing telecom industry may recover next year as competitors spend this year readjusting after a vicious price war and consolidation that pushed the country’s former No. 1 carrier into second place.

The billionaire, speaking with BloombergQuint at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, described conditions in India’s hyper-competitive telecom market as “dreadful,” while also predicting a possible turning point this year. “This will be the year of perhaps haemorrhaging stopping," he told BloombergQuint.

Bharti slipped to No. 2 in the industry last year after Idea Cellular Ltd. and the local unit of Vodafone Group Plc closed their merger to become India’s largest operator by subscribers. An intense price war for customers has only worsened since upstart Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, backed by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, debuted with free services in 2016, a knock-out blow for several smaller carriers that were forced to quit the business or merge.

He also stated that since Jio is determining the market prices, there is no predictability of recovery. “Eventually, one player is playing a low-tariff, high subsidy game. It has to be his call,” said Mittal adding that despite having such strategy, Airtel is in a market structure according to the company’s expectations years ago.

Jio seeks more market share for which it is going to areas with 4G networks where others have not gone and this competitive atmosphere may be great for the consumers but not the industry.

Citing a telecom price hike Mittal said that though India has the lowest tariff in the world, it will increase gradually. "Earlier you could sit on a network freeloading by just paying Rs 5-7. Now, you have to pay a little bit to be on the network," Mittal said. He also added that consumers are now in a consolidated market structure and hence, he expects three mature players to stay in control in Indian telecom business in 2019.

With Moody's Investors having red-flagged the deleveraging issue, Mittal said that Africa has already raised pre-IPO money of $1.25 billion for the same. “The debt in Africa is now down to $3.7 billion from $ 5 billion out of which $700 million is for towers which is not a real debt but just adjusted over time. So $3 billion debt remains and in 2019 we will have our IPO,” said Mittal adding that the pre-IPO valuation was given by private investors. He also emphasized on the understanding at the performance metrics in Africa.

(With Online Desk inputs)