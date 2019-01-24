Home Business

Recovery of Indian telecom sector possible by 2020: Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal highlighted on a competitive telecom industry and a telecom price hike in the days to come.

Published: 24th January 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Mittal

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal (File | EPS)

By Bloomberg

The billionaire, speaking with BloombergQuint at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, described conditions in India’s hyper-competitive telecom market as “dreadful,” while also predicting a possible turning point this year. “This will be the year of perhaps haemorrhaging stopping," he told BloombergQuint.

Bharti slipped to No. 2 in the industry last year after Idea Cellular Ltd. and the local unit of Vodafone Group Plc closed their merger to become India’s largest operator by subscribers. An intense price war for customers has only worsened since upstart Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, backed by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, debuted with free services in 2016, a knock-out blow for several smaller carriers that were forced to quit the business or merge.

He also stated that since Jio is determining the market prices, there is no predictability of recovery. “Eventually, one player is playing a low-tariff, high subsidy game. It has to be his call,” said Mittal adding that despite having such strategy, Airtel is in a market structure according to the company’s expectations years ago.

 Jio seeks more market share for which it is going to areas with 4G networks where others have not gone and this competitive atmosphere may be great for the consumers but not the industry.

Citing a telecom price hike Mittal said that though India has the lowest tariff in the world, it will increase gradually. "Earlier you could sit on a network freeloading by just paying Rs 5-7. Now, you have to pay a little bit to be on the network," Mittal said. He also added that consumers are now in a consolidated market structure and hence, he expects three mature players to stay in control in Indian telecom business in 2019.

With Moody's Investors having red-flagged the deleveraging issue, Mittal said that Africa has already raised pre-IPO money of $1.25 billion for the same. “The debt in Africa is now down to $3.7 billion from $ 5 billion out of which $700 million is for towers which is not a real debt but just adjusted over time. So $3 billion debt remains and in 2019 we will have our IPO,” said Mittal adding that the pre-IPO valuation was given by private investors. He also emphasized on the understanding at the performance metrics in Africa.

(With Online Desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Bharti Mittal Bharti Airtel Reliance Jio World Economic Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp