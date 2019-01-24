Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust among the world’s 30 largest container ports

By Express News Service

With global trade volumes rising in the long term, India’s ports and shipping corporations have been steadily growing over the last decade. On Tuesday, the government announced that Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has become the country’s only port to get listed among the world’s top 30 container ports.

“As per the latest Lloyds Report, JNPT has notched up five spots, to be 28th on the list, compared to its previous ranking,” the shipping ministry said in a statement. To further improve the rankings, a parliamentary committee has recommended that India should develop cape handling capabilities at its key ports as the global shipping industry is fast moving towards cape size vessels.

Considering the strategic location of the major ports in the country and their importance to trade, there is a vast opportunity to improve their performance to meet global benchmarks, the panel had noted.

The ministry also highlighted that various new processes activated under the ‘ease of doing business’ initiative have not only helped in overall growth of the port business, but also allowed the EXIM (Export-Import) sector to save time and costs, which in turn have accentuated the growth story. To facilitate better tracking of consignment and ease the trade process for their EXIM partners, JNPT has launched an app which will allow traders to access all relevant information about consignment and port related updates on traffic and weather.

Further, JNPT is already on a major expansion drive, with some key projects already in the works like the mega fourth terminal, developing a centralised parking plaza, improving the port connecting roads and widening of highways and development of coastal berth, the statement added.

