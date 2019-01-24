MG Motor India ties up with car sharing firm Myles

Home Business

Photo: Facebook / MG Motor India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India Thursday announced a tie-up with car sharing and subscription player, Myles as part of its next-generation mobility solutions strategy.

The value of this tie-up will be over Rs 250 crore in the first phase which will enable introduction of MG cars with "disruptive car ownership solutions in partnership with Myles", the company said in a statement.

Announcing the tie-up, MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said,"the partnership will enable customers to experience our upcoming SUV  MG Hector on a subscription basis, book test drives of the car and avail courtesy car benefit through the Myles platform."

The Hector, which will mark the kick-off of the company's India journey will hit the market by the second quarter of 2019 and will be produced at its manufacturing facility at Halol.

Chaba further said,"we plan to extend the Myles subscription model for our second vehicle as well  a pure electric vehicle (EV) that will be launched by the end of this year."

The partnership will also enable MG Motor India to leverage the existing network of Myles across 21 cities in addition to its own network of 110 sales and service touchpoints, the company said.

Myles Founder & CEO Sakshi Vij said as a business to business mobility solutions provider, Myles has always focussed on simplifying the car ownership experience for customers.

"Our partnership with MG Motor will enable our customers to experience their first SUV; MG Hector and future MG cars through our platform," Sakshi added.

