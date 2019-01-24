TRAI issues notice to Tata Sky over new tariff framework

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has served a show-cause notice on Tata Sky for allegedly not following its new tariff framework for TV channels and also for purportedly misleading subscribers.

The D2H company, in a written response to the regulator on Thursday, said it is going live with the system on its website and app to assuage concerns, and changes will be visible shortly, sources said.

TRAI's show-cause notice alleged that "Tata Sky has failed to provide options to its 17.7 million subscribers in compliance with the new framework to exercise their choices for TV channels. "Tata Sky has put its subscribers in a situation of great difficulty despite no fault of theirs by not complying with the provisions of the new regulations and the tariff order," TRAI said in the notice.

When contacted, Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Sky said, "We are already in compliance with the regulation. The Tata Sky website, Tata Sky mobile app or the nearest dealer are all equipped to ensure a user-friendly transition to the new regime".

However, it is learnt that TRAI is not fully satisfied with the written response which it found "vague and cryptic". It is examining the D2H service provider's response.

TRAI had recently unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector, which would pave the way for consumers to opt for channels they wish to view, and pay only for them, and had prescribed a phased roadmap for 100 per cent customer onboarding by January 21.

TRAI had said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide, and the new framework will come into place on February 1.