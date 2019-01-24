Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 25K cr via rights issue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To compete with the ever-rising dominance of Reliance Jio in India’s telecom market, Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group (ABG) plan to raise as much as `25,000 crore into the country’s largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd through a rights issue.

Vodafone Group Plc will contribute as much as 11,000 crore, while Kumar Mangalam Birla-led ABG will pump in as much as 7,250 crore, according to a statement on Wednesday.

“The promoter shareholders have indicated that in case the rights issue is undersubscribed, each of the promoter shareholders reserves the right to subscribe to part or whole amount of the unsubscribed portion, subject to applicable law,” the company said. Vodafone holds 45.1 stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, while ABG controls 26 per cent and Idea shareholders own 28.9 per cent.

Separately, Vodafone Idea plans to sell its 11.5 per cent stake in Indus Towers Ltd, which it jointly owns with Bharti Infratel Ltd and Aditya Birla Telecom.