Home Business

2018 record year for deals, value crosses USD 100 Billion mark

M&A transactions were the front runners, accounting for $90 billion, and PE deals totalled $20 billion.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: It was a record year for deals in India, with total deals topping $100 billion for the first time in 2018 across private equity and M&A (mergers and acquisitions), said Grant Thornton in its 14th annual edition of ‘Annual Dealtracker 2018’. M&A transactions were the front runners, accounting for $90 billion, and PE deals totalled $20 billion.

Leading the deals pack in 2018 were the Walmart-Flipkart, Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers, ONGC-HPCL, Tata Steel–Bhushan Steel, and Hindustan Unilever–Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Healthcare deals. Among sectors, telecoms led the pack with 21 per cent of the M&A deals, and start-ups logged high volumes.

The outlook for 2019 may be tepid for the first two quarters, but it should pick up and end on a positive note given the strong fundamentals and deal pipelines. However, a lot will depend on the continuing reforms, new policies and pace of reforms post general elections,” said Prashant Mehra, Partner, Grant Thornton India LLP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp