2018 record year for deals, value crosses USD 100 Billion mark

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: It was a record year for deals in India, with total deals topping $100 billion for the first time in 2018 across private equity and M&A (mergers and acquisitions), said Grant Thornton in its 14th annual edition of ‘Annual Dealtracker 2018’. M&A transactions were the front runners, accounting for $90 billion, and PE deals totalled $20 billion.

Leading the deals pack in 2018 were the Walmart-Flipkart, Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers, ONGC-HPCL, Tata Steel–Bhushan Steel, and Hindustan Unilever–Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Healthcare deals. Among sectors, telecoms led the pack with 21 per cent of the M&A deals, and start-ups logged high volumes.

The outlook for 2019 may be tepid for the first two quarters, but it should pick up and end on a positive note given the strong fundamentals and deal pipelines. However, a lot will depend on the continuing reforms, new policies and pace of reforms post general elections,” said Prashant Mehra, Partner, Grant Thornton India LLP.