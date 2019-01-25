Assam-based Numaligarh Refineries receives 'Best Miniratna PSU' award

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has been awarded the best Strategic Performance (Financial Category) at the sixth edition of Governance Now PSU Awards.

The award, comprising of a trophy, was presented to SK Barua, Managing Director, NRL by Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and veteran actress and social activist Poonam Dhillon at an award function held in New Delhi recently, an NRL release said on Friday.

The awards are given out in recognition of the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) who have played a key role in the country's growth. They are evaluated by a two-phase rigorous process by data science agency M76 Analytics (IIT Bombay incubated) while the performances are measured using the Moody's methodology, the release added.