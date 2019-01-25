Home Business

Assam-based Numaligarh Refineries receives 'Best Miniratna PSU' award

The company was awarded for its efforts in the country's growth and strategic performance.

Published: 25th January 2019

SK Barua, NRL

NRL MD SK Barua receiving the Governance Now 6th PSU Award for Strategic Performance from Hon’ble MP Shri Manoj Tiwari and veteran actress & social activist Smt. Poonam Dhillon at New Delhi. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has been awarded the best Strategic Performance (Financial Category) at the sixth edition of Governance Now  PSU Awards. 

The award, comprising of a trophy, was presented to SK Barua, Managing Director, NRL by Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and veteran actress and social activist Poonam Dhillon at an award function held in New Delhi recently, an NRL release said on Friday.

The awards are given out in recognition of the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) who have played a key role in the country's growth. They are evaluated by a two-phase rigorous process by data science agency M76 Analytics (IIT Bombay incubated) while the performances are measured using the Moody's methodology, the release added.

