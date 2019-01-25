Home Business

Avoid over-dedication in tax administration: Piyush Goyal to tax officers

Goyal, who has additional charge as Finance Minister, also advised businessmen to pay taxes ethically.

Published: 25th January 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal has additional charge of Finance Minister. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked tax officers to refrain from being overzealous in tax administration while appealing the industry to conduct business ethically.

Addressing the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) officers on the occasion of International Customs Day, Goyal asked the tax officers to consider crowdsourcing of feedback from stakeholders as to what more could be done towards adopting a taxpayer-friendly approach by the department.

Goyal, who was earlier this week given the additional charge of Finance Ministry, asked the taxmen to trust the customers with a great degree of intelligence while adopting a customer-friendly approach. "After all, we are here to do a job, to ensure that the revenues of the government, which are rightfully due to be collected and which go to serve the poor of India, to create infrastructure, which go to develop security for our borders should not be lost. No revenue should be lost," he said.

The government in last few years has made an "honest attempt" to make the tax administration taxpayer friendly and worked towards continuously bringing down tax rates, and make compliance easier. "At this stage, I can appeal to the business community that it is time to do business ethically and straight. Those days are gone when there was an era of very high taxes, very high import duties, very high indirect and direct taxes, which caused people to look at different avenues to skip taxes," Goyal said.

Stating that actions of a few people cause agony to a much larger set of people, the Minister said, it is not that every businessman is cheating on taxes.

He also emphasised that it is not always that government bureaucrats or people in power, all are engaged in wrongdoing but it is the "few black sheep", who cause the generalisation in the society or in the public mind that things are not going right. "Very often in the over-enthusiasm of tax administration, we become overzealous also and that causes a lot of agony particularly to the honest taxpayer. Similarly, when people talk about the administration of different departments of the government, bureaucracy, it's very unfortunate that all are brushed in the same language," Goyal said.

Asking the tax officers to collectively recognize responsibility, Goyal said, "Each one of us as an individual represents 80,000 officers, each one of us will have to recognize that my actions are going to reflect on the image of 79,999 colleagues."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Board of Indirect Taxes Piyush Goyal International Customs Day Tax administration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp