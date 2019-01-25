Biocon net profit up 136% to Rs 217 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BIOCON on Thursday announced a 136 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 217 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. Revenue surged by 43 per cent to Rs 1,566 crore, from Rs 1,057.90 crore in December 2017.

The good performance was led by a higher contribution from the biologics segment, which had the highest EBIT (Earnings before Interest and Tax) margin of 30 per cent this quarter. Revenue from the biologics segment, comprising biosimilars and novel biologics, more than doubled to Rs 449 crore, a growth of 136 per cent year on year during this quarter.

The small molecules business saw 27 per cent revenue growth at Rs 469 crore.